The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A well-known Barton retailer has relaunched with a new look following a major £67,000 revamp.

The Co-op, in Crowberry Lane, has been given a makeover to provide members and customers with an "improved shopping experience."

The transformation has allowed for a range of improvements including extending beer, wine and spirit chiller cabinets, the installation of new flooring and lighting and a new colour scheme, say staff.

Barton under Needwood store manager Tony Wills said: "Our team has been so excited. The revamp looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks.

"I would like to thank our members and customers for their patience during the refurbishment and I hope they enjoy the changes as much as we do.

"All of us here at Crowberry Lane Food Store are proud to be part of such a great community in Barton and are looking forward to welcoming customers, new and old, to come and enjoy our food store."

The Crowberry Lane Food Store, which is part of the Central England Co-operative group, is open 7am to 10pm Monday to Sunday.

The store offers fresh and local fruit and vegetables, an in-store bakery for breads and pastries, chilled beers and wines, fresh and frozen product as well as a coffee machine.

The store also offers Paypoint, Lottery, a free cash machine, Collect Plus, and parking.