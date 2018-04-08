Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new funeral home has opened in the heart of Stretton after business bosses invested almost £100,000 in the new venture.

The ribbon on the new funeral home, which is run by Central England Co-operative, has been officially cut and doors are now open to families.

The site, which is based in The Precinct, in Main Street, Stretton, aims to offer a quality look and feel for families, in the middle of a thriving community and is situated close to two of the Co-op's food stores.

Funeral director Jenny Broster said it was an "exciting time" for her team.

(Image: Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

She said: "We are proud to be part of the community in Burton.

"Our first priority is to enhance memories and love for all of our families and we are very pleased to offer that in Stretton with our new funeral home.

"We feel it reflects our commitment to providing excellent standards of care for our families during their time of bereavement."

In addition to arranging funerals, Jenny and her team are also able to offer advice on floral tributes, monument masonry, funeral stationery, pre-paid funeral plans and probate advice.

The new home is the latest in a series of additions for the Co-op in the town after it has invested nearly £1 million in its Burton and South Derbyshire sites, creating jobs and improve the experience of customers, said a spokesman.

(Image: Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

During 2017, Central England Co-op opened eight new food stores and five new funeral homes, as well as revamping more than 15 funeral home sites and more than 20 convenience stores.

In Burton and South Derbyshire, it opened a brand new food store, revamped two others and also refurbished a funeral home - creating dozens of jobs and spending £1,052,000 in the process, he said.

Members and customers have already been flocking to the new site in Main Street, Measham, to take a closer look at the new fixtures and fittings.

These incorporate new energy efficient refrigeration technologies to minimise environmental impact and LED lighting, he said.

(Image: Picture: Alex Cantrill-Jones / ACJ Media)

Other sites to have received investment include food stores in Stapenhill and Fradley and Ward and Brewin Funeral Home, in Swadlincote.

Measham Central England Co-operative store manager Donna Jones, said: "Our team were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new store.

"All of us here at Measham store are proud to be part of such a great community."

The work throughout the year has been part of an ambitious food store and funeral home development programme, with further investment planned during the next 12 months.