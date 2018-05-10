Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The leader of Burton-based Clinigen has revealed how he became the CEO of one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies in the world.

Shaun Chilton's greatest aspiration as a child was to grow and become a footballer or a rock star, never believing he would one day play a leading role in the world of pharmaceuticals.

The CEO said: "I had no real career aspirations.

"My uncle always knew he wanted to be a doctor since he was 12. I was quite jealous, it never happened to me. I was the leader at cubs and that was the only indicator I was going to go into business."

Shaun attended the University of Reading to study law but knew in his second week it wasn't for him.

But he ploughed on with his law degree and after leaving university with a large sum of debt, "stumbled" into the pharmaceutical industry in 1991 thinking he would be there for a few years - and 27 years later he's still there.

He said: "I never did an MBA because I thought it was the logical thing to do a post-degree in the 90s.

"I was working for an international company in the UK when the guy I was working for asked if I wanted to go and do some work in the US.

"I flew out to find out the company was about to go under - and I had to lay off a third of the workforce on the second day.

"I was the only Brit in the office, it was an awful experience. I learnt not what to do.

"I made a lot of mistakes in two years, I don't think I was prepared at all. I went through a bunch of harrowing experiences to know what to do and what good doesn't look like. That's what's shaped me now."

Shaun is the chief executive officer of the Clinigen Group, in 100 First Avenue, Burton, with responsibility for driving the company's performance.

Clinigen Group is a rapidly-growing speciality pharmaceutical and services company with a business model dedicated to delivering the right medicine to the right patient at the right time, improving the quality of people’s lives around the world.

Shaun joined the company in January 2012 as a chief operating officer, becoming deputy CEO in 2016 and then CEO in November 2016.

He said: "I knew as soon as I entered the door that I was going to be running that company.

"We have offices in 11 countries in the world.

"The company employs 950 people and it continues to grow and my responsibility is that they enjoy a long career.

"You read that people move around too much so I think I'm being naive when I say I want people to stay in Clinigen for years.

"I've never thought, 'Okay, I've done this for X-amount of time so I'm going to go and do something bigger and bolder.

"People tell me I'm big enough but I don't care, it's not about me having my name up in lights.

"It's quite nice that a little company from Burton is a decent player on the pharmaceutical stage."