The chief executive of the Greater Birmingham Chambers of Commerce has revealed how he left university with no job - to becoming a successful businessman.

He was speaking in Burton at the latest Meet the Leader event organised by the Burton Mail, Else Solicitors and Burton and South Derbyshire College. The event is hosted by compere Dave Bryon.

Paul Faulkner not only works for the Chambers of Commerce, he is also the chairman of Sport Birmingham, associate non-executive director of Birmingham Children's Hosptial NHS Foundation Trust, vice-chairman of the Town Hall and Symphony Hall Birmingham and a trustee of Cure Leukaemia.

Prior to joining the Chamber in 2015, Paul held various positions within football, including being the chief executive of Nottingham Forest, chief executive of Aston Villa and a main FA board member.

But it wasn't always that way - as a child, Paul, of Sutton Coldfield, said it was his dream to become a pilot before he realised he "didn't like heights".

He also wanted to be a sports journalist, but his work experience at the Chester Chronical "shattered all of his dreams" when he wrote one feature and realised it "wasn't that fun".

The 39-year-old said: "I got a degree in history but what can you do with that?

"I worked in a bank in Chester in the summer and they had a graduate scheme and I applied for it.

"In my final year all my friends were applying for jobs but I thought I could focus on my studies and I had this role to go back to.

"I thought that would be fine but two weeks before I finished they said they had scrapped the graduate scheme.

"I finished university without a job, but I went back to the bank and they said the only job they had was in database marketing.

"I spent three months working in the HR department when an opportunity came up in the bank again and that got things moving.

"It all fell into place instead of a grand plan."

Father-of-two Paul said it was a chief executive at the bank who taught him all he knew to become a future boss.

He said: "When I got out of database marketing they brought in a new chief executive who had 30-plus years in the US military and was retired.

"He was all about leadership. He talked about leading people into battle and then translated it into business.

"He drummed it into me daily; looking back now, I was really fortunate."