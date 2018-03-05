Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Burton Albion fans are being invited to take a penalty on the Brewers' pitch during half-time - but there is one catch as they will have to do it blind and also wear ear defenders.

At half time tomorrow night, Tuesday, March 6, during the Championship clash against Brentford, Burton Albion will be hosting 'deafblind' penalties with fans are invited to get involved.

To raise awareness of of people who have lost their sight as well as their hearing loss the club will be teaming up with national charity Deafblind UK and inviting fans onto the pitch to take a penalty while wearing an eye mask and ear defenders to find out what it is like for people with hearing and sight problems.

(Image: Getty)

The aim is to make fans aware of the dangers of not looking after their eyes and ears and to help them understand just how challenging every day tasks can be for those living with "deafblindness".

It comes after Burton Albion revealed that a host of big-named soap stars, reality favourites and well-known singers will be swapping the cameras for the football pitch in a charity match.

Lee Milligan, events and partnerships officer at Burton Albion's charity arm the Burton Albion Community Trust, said: "We are proud to be involved with such an initiative and we know how vital it is that we raise awareness of sight and hearing loss."

Shirley Scotcher, from Deafblind UK, said: "Deafblindness - or combined sight and hearing loss - is a growing issue in the UK, and predictions suggest that by 2030 there could be as many as six million people in the UK who are struggling with combined sight and hearing loss. This could be the fastest growing disability in the UK, yet many of us don't realise that we're affected by it or that support is available for it.

"We are working with football clubs to highlight the value of looking after your sight and hearing, because once these senses have gone, it is almost impossible to the get them back, and can lead to a life of loneliness and isolation. We have found that when people experience what it may be like to have reduced vision and hearing, they start to look after their sight by wearing the right eye protection and they start to turn down their head phones."

Celebrating its 90th anniversary this year, Deafblind UK supports people with sight and hearing loss to live the lives they want. It provides a wide range of direct support services and also supports other organisations to help their own staff and customers.

Fans wanting to take part in the deafblind penalties during half-time of the Brentford match, which kicks off at 7.30pm, are urged to listen for announcements at the clash.

The Pirelli will also be the venue for a celebrity charity football match, which will be held at Pirelli Stadium on Sunday, April 29, with kick-off at 3pm. It will see a bevy of stars including EastEnders' stars Jake Wood, Dean Gaffney and Danny Boy Hatchard joined on the pitch by Love Island's Alex Beattie and Chris Hughes, to name but a few, for a match in aid of Burton Albion Community Trust.

The proceeds of the game will go towards helping to support the adult and junior disability programmes.

The two teams will have celebrity managers/captains. It will be a Calum Best XI versus a Jake Wood XI and they will be joined by some Burton Albion legends and other well-known football stars for the clash.

(Image: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Among other celebrities expected to take part in the game are soap stars Shayne Ward, of Coronation Street, and EastEnders' actors Jamie Borthwick and Matt Lapinskas.

They will be joined by actor Stephen Graham, of the Gangs of New York and Pirates of the Caribbean fame, TOWIE's Dan Osborne and Liam Gatsby, pop stars Simon Webbe, of Blue, and Jimmy Constable, of 911. Soccer Am's Franky Fryer and Tubes, Jamie O'Hara, of Celebrity Big Brother, and So Solid Crew's MC Harvey will also be there.

Tickets are still available for the game with admission prices at £10 for adults on the terrace and £5 for under 17s. The seats will be £15 for adults and £8 for under 17s.

Tickets are available by calling 01283 565938, visiting the club shop during normal opening hours or by visiting www.burtonalbionfc.co.uk.

Hospitality packages will be available from Kate Griffiths 01283 565938 or email Kate.Griffiths@burtonalbionfc.co.uk