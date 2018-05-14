Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A revamp of Burton's Station Street has taken a key step forward as part of major regeneration plans for the town centre - helping create a "Better, Brighter Burton."

East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council have now appointed consultants Cushman and Wakefield to analyse future opportunities for the town as the two authorities press ahead with the revamp programme.

Station Street is to get a facelift to make it more attractive to pedestrians, including the installation of new paving and public space with the hope of creating a more modern and welcoming place.

It is part of long-term improvement plans to revamp Burton being drawn up by a new team appointed in a bid to ensure the town centre stays vibrant and attractive for many years to come.

The firm will now draw up a strategy, which will provide a forward view of short, medium and long-term improvements and changes which need to be made to create the right conditions for it to work well for traders and shops.

The aim is to create an environment for growth over the next 30 years to ensure “a Better, Brighter, Burton,” said a spokesman for Cushman and Wakefield, which has offices in Birmingham.

Councillor Julia Jessel, deputy leader for regeneration at the borough council, said: “Following on from the recent positive news that we and the county council are moving forward with ambitious plans to significantly regenerate the pedestrianised area of Station Street in Burton town centre, we are pleased to announce that we have commissioned the creation of this regeneration strategy.

“Towns and cities across the country are facing huge challenges. This strategy is another step in our regeneration programme to create a vibrant and attractive Burton which will have a unique place in the area’s economy and be well placed to adapt to the opportunities in the future.”

Staffordshire County Council’s economic growth leader Mark Winnington said: “We are working closely with the borough council to further regenerate Burton town centre and ensure it continues to be an attractive place to live, work and visit for years to come.

“Burton is a thriving town and plays an important part in the county’s economic growth. We have now brought in a team of regeneration professionals to take our plans to the next stage. We look forward to seeing proposals come forward.”

Jonathan Tutt, associate at Cushman and Wakefield, said: “Cushman and Wakefield is excited to be working with East Staffordshire Borough Council and Staffordshire County Council on the production of this regeneration strategy for Burton.

"Cushman and Wakefield has a history of working in Burton and its surrounding areas and are looking forward to working on this forward-thinking, visionary piece of work.’’

This strategy makes up another phase of the councils’ Burton town regeneration programme which was launched in February 2017 and focuses on improving the appeal of Burton to residents, visitors and businesses.

"Some improvements have already been made, including installing barriers in Coopers Square car park.

Projects already launched include improvements to the town's memorial, remembrance and Abbot's gardens, a change to flows of traffic in Coopers Square shopping centre car park, the re-timing of traffic lights to reduce congestion on Union Street, and the installation of new contactless car parking payment machines on three of its main car parks along with repairs to artwork situated in and around Burton.

The councils have now confirmed the commissioning of Amey Plc and Fira Landscape Architecture and Urban Design to begin preliminary exploration and create draft designs for the future landscape of Station Street.