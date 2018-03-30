Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Charities and community groups, including ones which run food banks, in Burton are being invited to receive unsold food from Tesco this Easter.

Nationally the supermarket chain is already distributing hundreds of thousands of meals to good causes each week as part of its Community Food Connection scheme, run in conjunction with food charity FareShare and powered by FoodCloud technology.

The scheme allows thousands of charities and community groups to pick up surplus food from Tesco, which has a branch by St Peter's Bridge in Burton.

But with some of those groups take a break during school holidays, Tesco can now offer free unsold food to even more organisations over Easter, said a spokesman.

Alec Brown, Tesco's head of community, said: "We know that there are some charities that may offer holiday clubs, or groups that put on special events over the Easter holidays, and it is exactly those sort of groups that we want to hear from.

"Whatever time of year it is, we would much rather that unsold food is put to good use in the community, and feeds people first, rather than going to waste."

Surplus food includes fresh produce such as fruit, vegetables and bread, and chilled food like meat, cheese and ready meals.

Groups registered with the Community Food Connection are given scheduled collection days and receive a text alert to tell them what food is available. They can then choose what they want from the surplus food on offer.

Lindsay Boswell, chief executive of FareShare, said: "We support many amazing frontline charities which use in-date surplus food from Tesco to feed thousands of vulnerable people right throughout the year.

"However, some groups, such as children's breakfast clubs, close over the school holidays, which means there is even more food available – so don’t miss out, register now and become local Food Heroes."

If you are a charity or community group that could benefit from the support of Community Food Connection this Easter, visit www.fareshare.org.uk/fareshare-go to register.