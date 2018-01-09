Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A rock fan who chased guitar legend Jimi Hendrix for his autograph at the height of the swinging 60s is thousands of pounds better off thanks to her teenage bravado - more than 50 years later.

Lynda Huckerby, 65, was with her step-sister at a concert in April, 1967, when the self-confessed groupie saw a "posh coach" pull up outside a Leicester concert hall and the rock star climb aboard.

Without a moment’s hesitation, Lynda, then 15, followed in Jimi’s footsteps. She said: "It was Sunday, April 16, 1967, and I had bought tickets to see The Walker Brothers at Leicester’s De Montfort Hall. It was a star-studded line up. Jimi Hendrix was a support act along with Cat Stevens, Nick Jones, The Quotations and Engelbert Humperdinck.

"I was a bit of a groupie back then. In fact, I had tried to climb on to the stage at the concert that night but the security men got hold of my legs and pulled me off.

"I was at the concert with my step-sister Gaile Barrs, who was also 15 at the time. We lived nearby and were hanging around after the concert when this big, posh coach pulled up at around 10.30pm. We watched as it parked up, then Jimi came out of a side entrance and got on the back of the coach.

"I said to Gaile 'quick, I’m grabbing him'. I ran onto the coach, there was no-one else on board, met him in the middle and just plonked myself down next to him.

"I said 'can you sign my autograph please?' He took it all in his stride and signed my concert programme 'To Linda – Love & happiness, Jimi Hendrix'. I didn’t have time to tell him it was Lynda with a 'y'. His bassist, Noel Redding, signed it too.

"It was all done in a few seconds and I dashed off the coach which was empty except for me, Jimi and Noel, and maybe one other person.

"I laugh about how cheeky I was back then – but I still am. Nerves? I don’t get nervous - I’m a Leo.

"I suppose I was a bit of a hardcore groupie in the 1960s. It was such an amazing musical era and I saw The Kinks, The Who, The Rolling Stones – many of the greats."

Lynda, from Leicester, now retired from her job as an NHS breast cancer worker at Glenfield Hospital and married to husband Michael, said she was prompted to dig out her Jimi Hendrix autograph after reading about Anthea Connell, who sold her Hendrix autograph for £5,700 at Hansons auctioneers in Etwall.

She said: "I didn’t realise it could be worth so much. It has been gathering dust in the loft and various cupboards over the years. It is the only celebrity autograph I have ever managed to get."

The rare signature sold for £3,800 - nearly double its £2,000 estimate to a music memorabilia collector, last month.

The Derby buyer, who wished to remain anonymous, was delighted to secure the autograph after missing out on a Jimi Hendrix love-note signature sold by Nottingham’s Anthea Connell for £5,700 in October at the same auction house.

He said: "I was a room bidder for that one but the price kept going higher and higher and I had to pull out. This time I managed to buy Jimi’s autograph and I am really pleased."

After the sale he met Lynda and explained why he wanted her autograph so much. He said: "I have been collecting music memorabilia for around 14 years and have around 200 autographs including 10 to 15 grade A ones – very rare star signatures.

"I have all the Beatles except John Lennon, Elvis and Led Zeppelin. Jimi Hendrix is part of the 27 Club, artists who died at the age of 27 such as Janis Joplin, Jim Morrison, Kurt Cobain and Amy Winehouse.

"I plan to keep the autographs for posterity and pass them down to my relatives."

Despite Lynda’s fearlessness when it comes to approaching musical legends, she admits she was worried the sale would not go through.

She said: "I was nervous the sale might fall flat on its face and nobody would want it. To get £3,800 for something that has been gathering dust is amazing. I would have been delighted with £2,000.

"It was lovely to meet the buyer and know that the autograph is going to someone who will enjoy it. I plan to spend it on some nice holidays with my husband."

Clare Howell, music memorabilia valuer at Hansons, said: "Jimi Hendrix autographs are special because they are fairly rare. That is because he died young at the age of 27 in 1970. I love the fact that Lynda ran on to a coach to get to Jimi. Her cheek has proved to be a very valuable asset."