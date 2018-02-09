Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Warmer lighting and an invitation to chat about your favourite actors from old classics are part of a scheme aimed at dementia-friendly cinema screenings coming to Swadlincote.

Visitors are encouraged to talk before the film and during the intervals at these showings, in a bid to stimulate memories and conversations.

The scheme also works closely with libraries in the area to get visitors using books, cards, jigsaws and posters relevant to the films and film eras, as well as providing fun film-related activities to get conversation flowing.

As part of the Matinée project launched by Arts Derbyshire, specialised dementia-friendly film screenings will be hosted in several new locations this year - its 15th in total.

This includes Swadlincote, Shirebrook and Dronfield.

The screenings will include warmer lighting, cafe-style seating and volunteer staff on hand.

Cinemas and other social activities can often be inaccessible to people with dementia, but the Matinée programme aims to provide a normal, enjoyable leisure activity to reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation.

In the last year, the project has screened 15 films over 21 events in seven different areas of Derbyshire including Belper, Chesterfield and Long Eaton − attracting more than 320 patrons with dementia, as well as their friends, family and carers.

Over the next four years, Matinée will work in nine different areas of Derbyshire in community venues to provide more than 120 screenings.

It is being supported by Derbyshire County Council and the Paul Hamlyn Foundation - a national charity which aims to "help people overcome disadvantage and lack of opportunity".

Councillor Carol Hart, county council cabinet member for health and communities, said that the project provides vital respite for carers and an escape from isolation and loneliness to people with autism, dementia and other conditions.

She said: "People with dementia should be able to live the life they want to lead in their communities, regardless of their condition.

"But often, it's the things we take for granted, like meeting up with friends and watching a movie, that can have a big impact on feelings of loneliness and isolation.

"The Matinée project is not only a fantastic idea for people with dementia to feel more connected, but it provides carers, friends and family members with much-needed respite from their responsibilities − even for a few hours.

"It's no surprise the project is going from strength to strength and I hope that more people can benefit once it's rolled out to more areas in the county."

Matinée relies on volunteers from the Alzheimer's Society, with organisers saying that they are a key part of the team and a big reason for the scheme's success.

Oakland Village was the chosen venue for the first Swadlincote screening on January 19 - with attendees enjoying the 1953 classic Calamity Jane.

The next viewing will be on Friday, April 13 when the chosen film will be the 1935 hit Top Hat.