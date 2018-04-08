The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Bretby pub and restaurant is to undergo a major facelift costing a six-figure sum - bringing 10 new jobs to the area and bottles of prosecco for less than a tenner.

The Chesterfield Arms, in Ashby Road, Bretby will be closing its doors on Sunday, April 8 for refurbishment, including the opening of a carvery.

When the restaurant reopens on Monday, April 23, a refurbished bar area with an extended offering of drinks, including craft beers and national cask ales, will be unveiled.

A bigger variety of gins and rums will also be available, as well as bottles of prosecco for £9.99, available every day except for Saturday.

The Greene King venue will reopen complete with a carvery, with three slow cooked meats along with vegetables, potatoes and a vegan option while a full menu including fish and chips, pies and steaks will also still be available.

Joe Hudson, general manager at the Chesterfield Arms, said: "We're incredibly excited to be undergoing such a huge refurbishment.

(Image: Google)

"The Chesterfield Arms is a great destination so we can't wait to relaunch on Friday, April 13 with an even better food offering for both our loyal and new guests alike.

"The heart of the Chesterfield Arms is the pub so we're really excited to enhance our drinks collection too, especially with the locally brewed cask ales and extension to our back bar offering.

"We look forward to welcoming the people of Burton when we reopen." The 31-year-old has been in charge of the Chesterfield Arms since December 2017.

Recruitment is ongoing at the Chesterfield Arms, with both bar and kitchen staff wanted. For more details about available roles, contact Joe Hudson 01283 211606.

To keep up to date with developments at the Chesterfield Arms, visit the Facebook page online at www.facebook.com