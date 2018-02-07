The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chiefs at Derbyshire County Council earn SEVEN times as much as the lowest-paid workers, it has emerged.

The most highly paid positions at the authority pay £121,285 a year, more than seven times as much as the lowest paid employees who earn £16,302, it has been revealed.

For comparison, Prime Minister Theresa May has a salary of £152,532 a year.

The county council's Pay Policy Statement 2018 has been published and all employees who earn more than £58,200 a year have had their positions and exact salaries made publicly available.

(Image: Getty)

There is no chief executive at Derbyshire County Council, unlike many local authorities, with the post axed last year to save money.

The assistant chief executive and strategic director of corporate resources were also cut, saving £300,000 a year.

Instead there are four strategic directors, leading the commissioning, communities and policy; economy, transport and environment; adult care; and children's services departments.

The first three of these directors earn £121,285 annually, while the latter earns £115,772.

Meanwhile, the lowest full-time salary at the county council is £16,302 until this year's pay agreement has been finalised. These roles are traditionally ones involving school catering staff and carers.

For more on the living wage at the county council - which is set to increase by just 5p this year, click here.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said that its top chiefs are paid less than many other local councils and worked "extremely hard in challenging circumstances".

He said: "Derbyshire County Council is a billion-pound organisation serving a population of nearly 780,000 people, and is also the county’s largest employer with 35,000 jobs including school staff.

"Officers at all levels work extremely hard in challenging circumstances to do a good job, delivering high quality, vital services, which are good value for money.

"Derbyshire County Council is one of the biggest councils in the country yet we have fewer managers earning more than £100k per annum and the salaries of our strategic directors are also comparatively lower than many other local authorities.

"We agreed last year to abolish the post of chief executive, along with two other top-tier posts − assistant chief executive and strategic director of corporate resources.

"This will save more than £300,000 a year on management costs."

The commissioning, communities and policy strategic director oversees a budget of £56 million, including the human resources, trading standards, ICT and library departments, among others.

A budget of £236 million is managed by the strategic director for adult care, while the economy, transport and environment chief oversees a budget of £79 million, and the children's services lead manages a £99 million pot.

Derbyshire County Council's 64 councillors all receive a £10,476 base salary.

However, the Tory leader, Councillor Barry Lewis earns £45,087, compared to an MP, all of which earn £74,962.

Cllr Lewis' salary comprises the base rate for a councillor, as well as £34,611 for being leader, although he is not paid the additional £17,304 for being the cabinet member for strategic leadership, culture and tourism, which is council policy.

Deputy leader Councillor Simon Spencer, who is also the cabinet member for highways, transport and infrastructure, earns a combined £36,432.

Meanwhile, the remaining five cabinet members earn £27,780 - an additional £17,304 for their respective roles.

The seven cabinet support members earn an added £9,000 to their base rate, a total of £19,476.