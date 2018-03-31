Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Not all entertainment costs the earth and this Easter kids will have the chance to ride an historic carousel for FREE.

The Victorian ride, which was made by the world-famous and Burton-based firm George Orton, Sons and Spooner, back in 1895 is being sold at auction by Hansons Auctioneers, in Etwall.

However, the auction house is letting children take a ride on the Victorian carousel from 10am until 4pm on Tuesday, April 3.

The ride is an incredible 18ft in diameter, and is the largest auction item to date which put into the Heage Lane salesroom.

Featuring 12 carved ponies and six peacocks and two peacock chariots, the carousel will go under the hammer on Thursday, April 5, with an estimate price of up to £100,000.

Owner of Hansons Auctioneers, Charles Hanson, said: "I thought it would be a lovely Easter gesture to invite families to enjoy this marvellous merry-go-round, which we are very proud to be auctioning next week.

"It is quite extraordinary. It's handmade, hand-turned and a delight to behold.

"Bright and beautiful, it demonstrates the wonderful craftsmanship of days gone by – and immediately takes you back to your childhood and the sheer excitement you felt when the fair came to town.

"The smell of candyfloss and hotdogs, the lights, the colours and the fairground characters are a feast for the senses. Surely every child remembers the joy of being taken to a traditional fair for the first time?

"That's what gave me the idea to offer children this special opportunity before the item is sold.

"It deserves to be in a museum and American buyers may well be interested, And, who knows, it could leave British shores.

"I would love to see families enjoying this wonderful merry-go-round while it's with us. Bring your children to have some fun and enjoy the spectacle.

"It's an important, very early and unique carousel which captures the essence of the Victorian fairground. Made more than 120 years ago, it was last used at Nottingham Goose Fair in 1979."

George Orton, Sons and Spooner

Founded by George Orton, from Measham in 1875. The established coach builder, based in Princess Street, Burton and by 1911, the firm was known as a van builder.

CJ Spooner, a wood carver had developed an association since 1894, the two firms became one in 1925. Specialising in manufacturing fairground amusements rides.

Known as pioneers of pre-fabrication as all equipment was made to easily pack-away and be dismantled, stowed away and moved on to the next fairground.

During the 1930s they built for film makers including a wooden tank to advertise the film, 'All Quiet on the Western Front'.

By the mid-1950s, they had stopped making fairground equipment, and made products such as cladding and mechanical handling pieces instead for industrial devices.