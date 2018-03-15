Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Children at a Stretton primary school have been given a chance to cast an eye to the future and consider their career ambitions - at the age of just nine.

Youngsters between the ages of nine and 11 in school years 5 and 6 at William Shrewsbury Primary School, in Church Road, Stretton, took part in the 'primary future careers event.'

Nine professionals from a range of vocations from Burton and further afield were invited to the school to explain their career paths to date.

Children, in groups of around ten, spent 15 minutes with each professional on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 6.

Christian Lunn, from construction, development and property services Wates Builders, Lucy Jelf, the female football and inclusion coordinator at Burton Albion Community Trust, the charity arm of the football club, and health visitor Linda Perry gave up their afternoon to speak to the children.

Also taking part were Rachel Smedley, a logistics officer in the Royal Navy, Burton Mail journalist Ben Waldron, detective inspector at Staffordshire Police, Victoria Downing and headteacher of the school, Bernadette Hunter.

There was also a pair of visitors from Queen's Hospital, in Burton, including junior doctor, Irfan Wafa and surgeon Jyoti Shah.

This is the fourth year that the careers event has been run to target children of that age-group at the Stretton school.

Headteacher of the school, Bernadette Hunter said she saw the event as an opportunity for pupils to look to the future.

Mrs Hunter said: "We held another very successful primary futures event this week, thanks to the generosity of our volunteers who gave up their time to come into school and talk to the children.

"The aim of this event is to broaden horizons and raise aspirations for the children at our school. We know that for children of primary age, making a connection between what they learn in the classroom and how it relates to the world of work isn't easy.

"By listening to volunteers share their fascinating life stories, the children were able to see the link between learning in school and the world of work.

"The children really enjoyed the afternoon and asked the volunteers many interesting questions. The children now know a great deal more about a range of interesting and exciting jobs and about the possibilities that will be available to them in later life."