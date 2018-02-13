Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Creative students used their artistic talents to create a loving feeling for Valentine's Day - on a shoestring budget of just £5.

The product design and fashion and textiles students from Burton and South Derbyshire College have decorated the window of the Children's Air Ambulance charity shop, in Lichfield Street, Burton, with a special romantic theme.

Students have created an attention-grabbing window display despite a budget of just £5 for materials.

The display is just the first of a series of work experience projects the students are set to work on with the charity.

The Children's Air Ambulance is a national service that provides a dedicated helicopter transfer service for critically-ill children. The charity is dedicated to helping children all across the UK receive the the care and support they need and is funded entirely by generous donations from the public.

Kiran Moorley, art and design lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College, said: "Our students have done a fantastic job bringing the display to life. During the project, students showed they could be flexible and resourceful to work with the products that were available to them in the shop on the day.

"Working in partnership with local organisations gives students the chance to showcase their work and produce high quality designs to a set brief. We are also delighted to have the chance to support the Children's Air Ambulance charity, which provides vital emergency care to critically-ill children."