The maiden Christmas-themed adventure at the National Forest Adventure Farm has been hailed a 'major success' - after 15,000 visitors flocked to the "North Pole".

Around 1,000 schoolchildren were among the people who descended on the Tatenhill farm for its winter-themed makeover, with a 900 sq metre barn transformed into a picturesque winter scene lookalike.

Visitors turned up to collect their Christmas passport after checking-in, before heading through the magical portal.

Their journey took them through a bone-shivering ice cave where they could meet an interactive polar bear which knew the names of the children.

Mother Christmas welcomed the youngsters into her kitchen, where an army of more than 9,000 gingerbread men were baked, decorated and eaten.

Special coins were handed out which could be used to buy festive treats from the sweet shop in a hand-made Victorian street, and the day's events finished with a visit to the big man himself, Santa.

Tom Robinson, along with his brother Ivor, were the brains behind the experience which opened to visitors for selected dates throughout November and December.

Mr Robinson said: "It's the first year we've done this to this scale, and it went very well.

"We've gone from simply meeting Santa in his grotto to a fully immersive experience.

"Visitors came, booked in groups and were taken on a magical journey in which they were transported to the North Pole, they became explorers."

The two-hour long experience brought together 18 hired actors and a high proportion of the staff from the farm, which holds other events through the year including Halloween extravaganza, Screamfest.

The winter wonderland was designed by Sam Bott, from Unlocked Vision Entertainment, who has created top attractions at the Westfield shopping centre in London and Thorpe Park.

Mr Robinson added: "We will definitely do this again next year, obviously with a few alterations. But the main story will stay the same, a magical journey where people are transported and able to meet elves and Mother Christmas.

"My favourite part was the indoor Victorian Street, even if I do say so myself it looked spectacular.

"We also had an ice cave with an animatronic polar bear, who would speak to the children.

"We could programme in their names so the bear would speak to them.

"The faces on the children when they realised the bear knew their name was fantastic.

"Obviously on the first couple of days we had some teething issues, but from that point it went quite smoothly, and we got good feedback on social media.

"We've got a few ideas for what we might bring in next year but nothing nailed down that I'd like to commit to really."