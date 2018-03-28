The video will start in 8 Cancel

A teenage girl was allegedly attacked by a man on a footpath in Church Gresley last night, Tuesday, March 27.

The 14-year-old girl is said to have been assaulted by an older teenager on a footpath off Glamorgan Way, some time between 6.20pm and 6.50pm on Tuesday, March 27.

The victim was not hurt but left shaken by the incident, said a police spokesman.

She has described her attacker as white, in his late teens and with a beard. He is thought to have three tattoos - one of a diamond on his face, one with the word 'man' or 'mam' on his neck and a flower on his forearm.

He was dressed in black, wearing trainers, a baseball cap, tracksuit bottoms, hooded top and a coat.

Witnesses or anyone with information are being urged to contact Derbyshire Police on 101 number, quoting reference 18000139568.

People can also call Crimestoppers anonymously to report any information they may have on 0800 555 111.