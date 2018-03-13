Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Another high street fashion chain could be closing in Burton after 17 years following reports its American bosses will be filing for bankruptcy faced with a £1.4 billion debt.

Low-cost accessory chain Claire's Accessories, which has a long-standing store in Coopers Square shopping centre, could be forced to shut outlets amid rumours that it is set to file for bankruptcy in the US, the Mirror reports.

The colourful shop which is popular with pre-teen girls, is hoping to avoid the drastic action by securing a deal to help ease a $2billion (£1.4billion) debt bill, according to Bloomberg.

The eye-watering bill is due next year and the chain faces a $60 million (£43 million) interest payment on March 13. It is not known how this will affect branches of Claire's Accessories in the UK.

Dave Chadfield, manager at Coopers Square, which has already seen the loss of underwear and sex toy shop Ann Summers last month and whose New Look Menwear store is also under threat to closure, said his number one concern would be the loss of jobs.

He said Claire's Accessories were facing similar problems to New Look Menswear with retail sales struggling.

By contrast, the shopping centre has recently seen its Next store upgraded to include a homeware section while fashion chain H&M has also confirmed it is coming to Burton with a launch due at the end of April.

The news of Claire's Accessories' woes comes hard on the heels of the collapse of Toy R Us, putting 5,500 jobs in the UK at risk. Up to 3,200 people could be set to lose their jobs at the toy giant in the UK alone.

Pizza chain Prezzo has also announced it would be closing 100 restaurants, putting hundreds of jobs at risk – however, its Swadlincote unit has been saved.

Apollo Global Management bought Claire's Accessories back in 2007 and added around 350 stores between 2010 and 2013.