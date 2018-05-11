Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

More than £200,000 is being ploughed into Staffordshire to improve air quality across the county - with Burton town centre among seven sites targeted.

The Staffordshire outlay is part of a £220 million funding programme from the Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to improve polluted areas throughout the UK.

The cash will go towards campaigns to highlight the importance of clean air, tackle idling vehicles and encourage people to go for greener and more economic travel options.

A pot of £208,000 will be shared between Staffordshire County Council and Stoke-on-Trent City council.

Alan White, deputy leader and cabinet member for health, care and wellbeing at Staffordshire County Council, has welcomed the funding.

Councillor White said: "We know that air pollution, especially from vehicles on some of our most congested main roads, can cause many health issues and it’s important we do what we can to improve air quality for everyone.

"This funding is very welcome and will not only allow us to run some practical campaigns with local communities, schools and businesses but will also allow us to explore other longer-term solutions to the issue.

"We’ll also be bringing together expertise from our own public health teams and highways department and will be working closely with district and borough councils."

Along with the town centre in Burton, other areas in Staffordshire being targeted include Wall Island in Lichfield, to Alrewas, Cannock, Heath Hayes and the town centres of Newcastle-under-Lyme and Kidsgrove.

Environment Minister Thérèse Coffey insisted that improving air quality was not simply about tackling car emissions.

She said: "We have been clear that local leaders are best placed to develop innovative plans that rapidly meet the needs of their communities.

"This funding demonstrates the government’s commitment to support the local momentum needed and continue to improve our air now and for future generations.

"Improving air quality is about more than just tackling emissions from transport, so later this year we will publish a comprehensive Clean Air Strategy. This will set out how we will address all forms of air pollution, delivering cleaner air for the whole country."