A Burton grandad who donates presents to disadvantaged children in Burton and South Derbyshire has been nominated for a Burton Mail Heroes award.

Stretton chiropodist Clive Lawton first set up his appeal "The Young Ones" in September last year following a recommendation from a friend.

The 69-year-old had previously volunteered for Christmas shoe-box appeal "Operation Christmas Child" when a volunteer suggested he launch his own campaign to help children all year round.

Keen to take on the challenge, Clive and his wife Pat set up the Burton-based organisation that responds to public appeals where there is a need for gift boxes for underprivileged children.

The Young Ones, with a team of eight volunteers, pack boxes with age and gender-related gifts which have been donated by individuals and local businesses to "help make Christmas and any special day that much more special."

The appeal relies on members of the public to tell them whether they know any disadvantaged children who may need a gift box.

The volunteers are frequently working with local food banks and shelters to deliver gift boxes to children in need, distributing 300 through agencies last year alone.

Clive said: "If someone has a birthday or special day and their parents haven't got a lot of money we spring into action and make something special for them.

"It's very humbling really. It's a good team and we do the best we can."

The boxes come in five age brackets: zero to six months; six months to two years; two years to four years; five to nine years and 10 years to 14 years.

The smaller age-bracket boxes include baby clothes, rattles, toys and bibs. The older boxes include small toys, colouring books, toiletries, basic school items, cuddly toys, cosmetics and jewellery.

Father-of-one Clive said: "We've had some lovely hats, scarves and gloves. We have several companies who help out with end-of-line products. We also have lots of checked dresses which the girls can wear for school.

"We had one lady with two children in our catchment area who hadn't got anything at all.

"We gave clothing to the children and bags for them to take to school."

The service operates throughout the year and is available to children in the Derbyshire, Staffordshire and North West Leicestershire.

Anyone interested in donating presents to go in a gift box can contact Clive on 07939012458.

Clive has been nominated for The Volunteer of the Year Award, sponsored by Riviera Travel, as part of our Burton Mail Heroes Awards, which will be announced in July.

The Burton Mail Heroes Awards aim to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of people, including unsung heroes and outstanding neighbouring who go that extra mile to help others without a second thought for themselves.

Nominations are still open - and anyone can nominate someone they think deserves recognition.

The ceremony will consist of a drinks reception, three-course meal, celebrity hosts and the awards themselves where category winners will be announced.

To nominate your hero and say the biggest thank-you of all, all you need to for do is fill out this form. It's quick and easy to do.

