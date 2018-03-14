Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A celebrity hairdresser renowned for his hair styles on E4’s Body Fixers visited Burton and South Derbyshire College to mark National Apprenticeship Week.

As part of the college’s celebrations for the week, TV stylist Danny Richardson was invited to speak to hairdressing apprentices to provide an insight into how to utilise social media to best effect.

The Level 2 and 3 students, who are apprentices in salons across the local area, were told how to make professional portfolios and use social media as a marketing tool to promote their work and build a strong following.

Danny also discussed his career to date, helping students understand the importance of good customer service and how to develop the skills required for a successful career in hair and beauty.

Danny Richardson is a regular on the E4 programme, Body Fixers, which features people with extreme and shocking hair and beauty embarrassments, as they visit a one-stop shop to have their problems fixed by a team of top young professionals.

He said: "It’s so important for students looking to stand out in the hair and beauty industry to use social media platforms to their advantage. Without Instagram, I would never have had the opportunities I have had to work with celebrities and feature on Body Fixers. It’s important that students remember their goals and use social media as a marketing tool to promote to new and existing clients."

Alison Warren, curriculum team leader for hairdressing and beauty, said: "We were delighted to welcome Danny to the college to inspire our students. Danny has built up a strong social media following which has enhanced his career in the industry.

"Guest visits give students an insight into the broad range of careers available in the industry and help them boost their marketing and entrepreneurial skills."