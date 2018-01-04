Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

World famous mustard company Colman’s has today announced that it will be moving production to Burton and Germany next year, bringing job opportunities to those in the town.

But the Colman’s Mustard factory, which is currently based in Norwich, will close in 2019 with all 113 jobs at the Carrow Works site to be affected, with 50 people set to be made redundant.

While part of the production will move out of the county, mustard seeds will be milled at a new facility in Norwich, co-run with local farmers.

Around 43 roles will transfer to Burton and the remaining 20 will go to the new milling plant, said a company spokesman.

Colman’s Mustard has been manufactured at Carrow Works on Bracondale in the city since 1858.

It is not yet known where the production will move in Burton. Unilever already produces Marmite and Bovril from its site in Wellington Road, Burton.

Today Burton MP Andrew Griffiths said he is "delighted" with the news that jobs will be created in Burton.

He said: "While I am sure workers in Norwich will be disappointed at this news, it is clearly another major boost for employment in Burton.

"Burton has long been a beer town and also the home of Marmite, but I am absolutely delighted that we can now say that Burton also cuts the mustard!

"Clearly a major employer bringing production to Burton is a very positive move that reflects the strong economy and the excellent workforce that we have here in East Staffordshire."