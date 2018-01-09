Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former Burton man who now is based in Norwich says the Colman's Mustard factory move will be a "bitter blow" for his new home.

David Powles, 38, a former chief reporter for the Burton Mail, is now editor of the Norwich-based Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News.

He has shared his thoughts on the news that famous mustard brand Colman’s, owned by Unilever, will be moving production to Burton and Germany next year, closing its factory in Norwich.

The Colman’s Mustard plant currently in the East Anglian city will close in 2019 with all 113 jobs at the Carrow Works site affected and 50 people set to be made redundant.

Around 43 roles will transfer to the Burton site in Wellington Road where the condiment will be produced while packaging for Colman’s Mustard is to move to a Unilever site in Germany.

Mr Powles said the decision had "not gone down well" in Norwich, where mustard has been produced for more than 200 years.

He said: "This decision has not gone down well at all. 100 jobs is bad enough, though granted we have had worse, but Norwich is synonymous with Colman’s Mustard and to pretty much lose this association is a bitter blow to people who feel very proud about the city in which they live.

"The initial announcement last year came totally out of the blue but once they had mooted the idea it seemed pretty set in stone.

"This is only happening because Britvic, who make Robinson’s Squash at the same site, decided they were going to move. Colman’s decided they couldn’t afford to stay on the site alone so would have to do the same. Given their Norwich association we felt confident there was a fight to win to move them somewhere else in the city. Sadly not."

While 25 jobs will remain at a new milling plant nearby, unless people decide to move to Burton, they will be out of a job.

Mr Powles said: "In the grand scheme of things 100 jobs isn’t much, but I am more concerned about the impression it gives of Norwich that it isn’t a good place to do business in. The powers that be need to turn that around sharpish.

"It seems to me Unilever decided why have sites in Burton and Norwich, if they could get everything into one location? Burton has the edge because of where it is in the country. Norwich can’t compete with that.

"I think this will be very good for Burton largely because in all of this there is no indication Colman’s are struggling. On that basis they are pretty secure jobs coming to the town."

Leader of East Staffordshire Borough Council Richard Grosvenor said he had heard of discussions on Colman's late last year.

He said: "I am disappointed for the people of Norwich particularly because Colman’s Mustard has the Colman’s of Norwich branding on the packaging. But for the people of Burton it is good news, if we can support those taking up positions here and their families. I do feel for the people of Norwich. It has been produced there for about 200 years so it is iconic for them.

"I think they have chosen Burton because we have a good record of producing Marmite and Branston Pickle so it is a prominent production area and they already have a base here."

Burton Mail readers react

When the news broke, Burton Mail readers took to social media to share their thoughts on the news.

Ian Wood said: "It is good news for Burton but not great if you live in Norwich" while Andy Coorr wrote: "I love mustard and I love Burton, but this is a pointless decision."

Chris Roast believes "Burton will be a satellite, head office will be Germany."

Michael Stevenson is not impressed about there being "another horrible stink added to the town" but Sarah Tooley said Burton will soon boast all of her dad’s favourite things.