World-famous mustard makers Colman’s is to shift production to Burton from its traditional home in Norwich - bringing dozens of new jobs to the town.

Colman's owners, food and household goods giant Unilever, who already make Marmite and Bovril in the town, is transferring the famed mustard to Burton after over 200 years in Norwich.

The news has been greeted with delight in Burton - but unions and politicians say the move is a huge blow for the Norwich area, where one of the world's longest established condiments has been produced since 1814.

The Colman’s Mustard factory, which is currently based in Norwich will close in 2019, with all 113 jobs at the Carrow Works site in the city affected; 50 people are set to be made redundant.

Around 43 roles will transfer to the Burton site in Wellington Road where the condiment will be produced while packaging for Colman’s Mustard is to move to a Unilever site in Germany.

Colman’s Mustard has been manufactured at Carrow Works on Bracondale since 1858 after it was launched by founder Jeremiah Colman in nearby Stoke Holy Cross in 1814. Unilever, already makes yeast extract spread Marmite and meat drink product Bovril at its plant in Burton.

Today, Burton MP Andrew Griffiths said he was sure the news would be "disappointing" for staff in Norwich, but would be welcomed by jobseekers in Burton.

He said: "While I am sure workers in Norwich will be disappointed at this news, it is clearly another major boost for employment in Burton. Burton has long been beer town and also the home of Marmite but I am absolutely delighted that we can now say that Burton also cuts the mustard!

"Clearly a major employer bringing production to Burton is a very positive move that reflects the strong economy and the excellent workforce that we have here in East Staffordshire."

Ron Clarke, Staffordshire county councillor for the Burton Town division which includes Horninglow, Eton and Shobnall, said his first thought was that it was very sad news for the people of Norwich who have lost so many jobs."

He said: "On occasion this happens to people in Burton, it is a sort of tit for tat situation but I welcome any company who are interested in moving to Burton.

"They are more than welcome and I hope that they will be successful."

Councillor Helen Hall, represents Burton on East Staffordshire Borough Council. She said: "It is brilliant news. There is also a big hub for logistics companies so we have an opportunity for local people to get work and improve their careers. It is great for the town and great for supporting local businesses."

A spokesman for Unilever told the Burton Mail that the decision to close its Norwich factory was sparked by Britvic’s decision to close its shared site, which had "serious implications" for the company.

It vowed to protect the historic link between Colman’s and Norwich by sourcing the mint and mustard locally as it has done for generations.

The spokesman added: "We recognise that these proposals will be difficult news for our Norwich employees, their families, and the whole community in Norwich. We are committed to supporting our employees during this difficult time. We will also offer all employees whose roles would be affected by the proposals a package of support, including redeployment opportunities at other sites, and services to help people find new employment."

Unilever – the full, official statement

A spokesman said:"Following Britvic’s decision to close its Norwich factory on our shared site, which has serious implications for Unilever, we have announced the outcome of a review of our manufacturing at the site."

"Under the proposals which we have shared with our employees, Unilever’s Norwich factory, where we make Colman’s products, would unfortunately close at the end of 2019, with a phased transfer of production likely to begin in 2018.

"We will protect the historic link between Colman’s and Norwich by retaining the production and packing of Colman’s mustard powder, the historic mustard milling process, and mint processing in a new state-of-the-art facility in the Norwich area, created through a new long-term partnership with a consortium of local farmers, backed by significant investment from Unilever. We will also continue to source our mint and mustard locally as we have for generations.

"Manufacturing of the vast majority of the other products is planned to move to other sites in the UK, predominantly Burton upon Trent, home of Marmite and Bovril, reaffirming our commitment to UK food manufacturing. The packing of dry sauces will be absorbed by existing production lines and existing employees at a Unilever factory in Germany, which already makes the dry sauce mix.

"The review concluded that the proposals announced today represent the best long-term solution for Unilever, while protecting the link between Colman’s and Norwich.

"Unilever will now continue consultation on the proposals with our Norwich employees and their representatives. These proposals will impact on 113 jobs in Norwich. Around 40 roles will transfer to Burton. We expect that the new milling facility near Norwich will create around 25 jobs."

Union calls it a "devastating day for Norwich"

Unite, the country’s largest union, has urged Unilever to look again at its business case, following the announcement that two centuries of Colman’s Mustard production in Norwich will end next year.

The union vowed to fight compulsory redundancies, as Unilever said that production of the iconic Colman’s Mustard would be moved to Burton just a month after Britvic announced that it was closing its half of the Norwich site it shares with Unilever.

Unite national officer Rhys McCarthy, who has the Unilever portfolio, said: "It is a devastating day for Norwich that the production of Colman’s Mustard will cease production in 2019, ending a tradition stretching back two centuries.

"We are urging Unilever to look again at its business case for closure. The decision last month by Britvic to close its half of the site, which produces its Robinsons and Fruit Shoot brands, was unhelpful for the future of Colman’s Mustard in Norwich – but we still don’t believe that closure is the only option for the dedicated workforce.

"In terms of job opportunities, it is a curate’s egg as there will be new jobs being created at the new milling facility in Norfolk and also at Burton-on-Trent. There will be no redundancies in Norwich before September this year.

"Our aim during the consultation period will be to retain as many skilled jobs as possible within Unilever and that there should be no compulsory redundancies.

"Unite is giving maximum support to our members at both Britvic and Unilever during this difficult time for them and their families."

The history of Colman’s Mustard

Colman’s Mustard has a long history of standing proud in Norfolk after it was first started more than 200 years ago.

Jeremiah Colman started his mustard and flour business in 1814 in Stoke Holy Cross, which is just four miles south of Norwich, and in 1858 his great-nephew, Jeremiah James Colman, established the production factory in Norwich.

According to the Colman’s website, Jeremiah James and his wife cared deeply about family values and looked after their employees like their own. They even established a school for the children of all their employees, offered company housing and sick benefits.

Since it was first started all of those years ago, the process of making the mustard has not really changed with 60 per cent of the seeds locally sourced.

These will then undergo a thorough sampling, cleaning and drying process. The seed drier building, built in 1890, still uses original wooden sieving equipment from the 1950s to ensure they reach the mill in tiptop condition.

They are then crushed in break rolls, sieved in purifiers, and gradually reduced to a fine powder.

Over the years, bosses have kept it in family with generations who farm the mustard seeds remaining the same.

Bosses have said that supporting farmers living nearby is important to them with all of the mint, apples and white mustard sourced in the UK. They are also increasing the amount of locally-sourced brown mustard.

The mustard seeds are milled on site.

Key moments in the Colman’s Mustard family included the bull’s head logo being adopted in 1855. In 1866, royal approval was gain with the granting of special warrant as "Manufactures to Her Majesty the Queen Victoria".

This was followed in 1868 by a Warrant as Purveyors to HRH The Prince of Wales.

In 1878 Jeremiah James Colman was awarded the Légion d’honneur and this medal still appears on the powdered mustard packaging today.

In 1903, bosses bought rival firm Keen Robinson and Co for their mustard and spice trade.

Colman’s became part of Unilever’s Van Den Bergh Foods in 1995 when it was purchased from Reckitt and Colman PLC. As part of the acquisition, Unilever acquired the dry sauces, condiments and mustards sold under the Colman’s brand name.