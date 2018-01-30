Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

New faces and big support could be crucial to Burton Albion's Championship survival - and end their four-and-a-half-month run without a home win.

As Nigel Clough's side prepare face Reading this evening, January 30, new signings and a booming crowd could prove the difference.

The Brewers sit bottom of the table as the season moves past the half-way stage but are still only one point from safety.

With six wins in 28 league games and home form faltering, a win at the Pirelli Stadium will see Albion do the double over their opponents.

The game, which kicks off at 7.45pm, comes little more than a month after Burton won 2-1 at the Madejski Stadium.

The Brewers have fresh loan additions with West Ham United youngster Martin Samuelsen and former England international Darren Bent.

They could provide the boost the team needs in front of goal to escape from the bottom three and secure a third season in the Championship.

How much does a matchday at Burton Albion cost? You need only pay £27.30 for a grand day out at the Pirelli - this fetches you a ticket, programme, a pie and a cuppa Seated tickets cost: £24 for an adult, £22 for seniors (aged 65+) and young people, and £14 for under 17s and under 14s. Meanwhile, tickets in the terraces are priced at: £20 for adults, £18 for seniors, £15 for young people and £7 for under 17s and under 13s. Match day tickets at the Pirelli Stadium can be bought online here, via 01283 565938 or from the on-site ticket office. The ticket office is open from 8.30am-5.30pm Monday to Friday, 9am-12pm on non-matchday Saturdays and 9am-6pm on matchday Saturdays. Burton has the fourth cheapest season ticket in Championship, out of 24 teams - as shown in the BBC Price of Football study (£255) Official programmes cost £3 A pie is £2.80 A cup of tea is £1.50 If you want to go the whole hog, an adult replica shirt is £39.99 while a junior version is £37.99.

Bent joined the Rams in 2015 on a two-year deal after scoring more than 100 Premier League goals.

He is one of only 26 players to achieve that feat and has earned 13 caps for England.

Clough is hopeful of giving the former Ipswich, Charlton, Spurs, Sunderland and Aston Villa striker some game time tomorrow.

The Brewers boss is not rushing to start the 33-year-old, as he has not played a senior game this season due to a pre-season hamstring injury.

But Clough knows the quality of player he has managed to bring in.

He said: "When you get the opportunity to sign a player who has gone for nearly £60 million in transfer fees over the course of his career, with an excellent goal-scoring record and all the experience he has, then you know it will be a valuable addition to the squad.

"I know the chairman has worked very hard on the deal with Derby County.

"The experience Darren brings will also be a big help to the rest of the squad.

"What you are worried about is all of a sudden throwing him into a game or two and he gets a knock.

"It happened last season with some of the players we brought in, it took us a few weeks for them to get up to speed.

"So we'll assess him, have a chat with him and see how he feels."

Bent, who has found the net 28 times in the last two-and-a-half years with the Rams, knows goals for Burton Albion could ease the team away from the drop zone.

One victory would move the squad out of the bottom three if results went their way.

He said: "Burton have impressed me this season - even when they played against Derby, there was one mistake and they got punished for it.

"I believe in this team, especially the manager and the direction the team is going.

"I want to thank the manager for bringing me in as I haven’t played much this season.

"He has showed a priority to get me to the football club and when someone has shown that desire to bring you in, you have to say yes.

"I could be at Derby, who are fighting to get into the Premier League, and goals still win matches.

"At the bottom with Burton, goals will hopefully get them out of the relegation zone.

"It is different for me. The team is at the bottom of the table, but it's not that far away.

"It's really tight down there, and one win puts you up four or five places."