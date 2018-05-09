The video will start in 8 Cancel

Burton's boxing legend, Frazer Clarke revisited his old school last week in a bid to inspire current pupils to follow in his footsteps and chase their dreams.

The former de Ferrers Academy pupil was welcomed by hundreds of pupils and teachers when he returned to his old school on Wednesday, April 25.

The 26-year-old was greeted when he arrived home after winning gold in the Commonwealth Games, having put himself and Burton on the map.

He was greeted by his teachers from when he was starting off in the boxing world after he first put on a pair of gloves when he was 11.

