A Burton charity is to offer a lifeline to help key organisations in East Staffordshire stave off a funding crisis for a second year.

In 2017, after listening to concerns about financial pressures from a number of Burton organisations which provide vital services including ones helping the homeless and struggling families, the Consolidated Charity of Burton decided to take action. It also hands out money to people who have fallen on hard times, like families who have lost everything in fires.

It set aside a special tranche of cash to meet urgent needs. The total amount of cash on offer has not been revealed, but last year the charity handed out a total of £735,000.

Services which benefited from the fund included Carver Road Community Centre, in Horninglow, to support an ongoing project to refurbish and repair the centre and All Saints Church, in Branston Road, for an automated clock winder and pendulum regulator to keep the historic church clock in working order.

Now trustees have voted to set aside more funds this year after reviewing reports on how the money awarded in 2017 has been a major help.

The Consolidated Charity Organisation Emergency Fund 2018 will open on March 1 and will close to applications on April 30.

The charity's chairman, Burton Albion football Club chairman Ben Robinson, said: "The pressures on a lot of important organisations in Burton are continuing and we know the support we offered was vital.

"We cannot replace lost funding year-on-year, but we were encouraged by how the grant awards last year bought a bit of breathing room for the organisations to put plans in place that will make them sustainable in the long term.

"We are aware of how difficult that is and how much time it takes. Therefore, we are willing to open the fund again to organisations that can show they are adapting to the new financial climate and who can demonstrate how the money can help them build a sustainable future."

New and previous applicants for cash will need to make a written bid for an award from the 2018 fund. After assessing the written applications, trustees will invite successful organisations to a second stage where they will be able to make a pitch for the amount they need and answer questions on their bid.

The Consolidated Charity is an endowed charity, which means there are conditions on how money given to the organisation can be used. It aims to benefit the residents of Burton by providing almshouse accommodation and by making charitable grants to individuals in need and to organisations which serve the community.

It is run by a group of volunteer trustees.

The creation of The Consolidated Charity Organisation Emergency Fund 2018 will not have any impact on other areas of activity.

Anyone wishing to apply to The Consolidated Charity Organisation Emergency Fund 2018 should visit www.consolidatedcharityburton.org.uk and complete an application form. Further information is available from the clerk's office on 01283 527067.

What is the Consolidated Charity of Burton?

The Consolidated Charity of Burton is an endowed charity which aims to benefit the residents of the town by providing almshouse accommodation and by making charitable grants to individuals in need and to organisations which serve the community.



It is thought that the charity dates back to the 16th century, to the time of the dissolution of Burton Abbey and the craft guilds. However, the first recorded reference appeared in 1709 when there was an inquiry into the condition and administration of the Town Lands charities which were later to be amalgamated into the Consolidated Charity.



Among the early benefactors were William Finney, Abbot Beyne School, Lady Paulet, Ellen Parker, Richard Allsopp, Francis Astle, Richard Bowle, Mrs Almond, Mr Robinson, and Elizabeth (Beth) Johnson. Over the centuries the charity has gradually accumulated a number of town properties, workhouses, almshouses and financial bequests from a wide variety of sources.



Anyone wishing to apply for a grant or to find out more about the charity should visit www.consolidatedcharityburton.org.uk.