Construction giant Carillion, which is behind the A50 roadworks in Uttoxeter, has plunged into compulsory liquidation after last-minute talks with the Government and its backers failed to produce a rescue plan.

The firm, the UK's second biggest construction company, employs 20,000 workers in the UK and 43,000 staff worldwide, is also responsible for much of Network Rail's track maintenance work as a contractor.

Many more businesses and jobs are tied up with the company, carrying out engineering and design works. The firm is responsible for many roadworks up and down the country, including the improvements work on the A50.

There has not been any announcement made on if, or how many, jobs could be lost.

Carillion, based in Wolverhampton, has debts of £1.5 billion and a £587 million pensions shortfall.

The company, which also has a railway hub off the A61 through Derby, is behind the £40 million ongoing construction work for the A50 Growth Corridor through Uttoxeter - due to be completed this November.

A further stage of this construction is set to take place on January 29, 30 and February 3 when the A50 will be closed westbound, on January 31, February 1-2, the A50 will be closed eastbound.

It is believed that there are contingency plans in place to protect these plans, and there should not be any delays to the building process.

Staffordshire County Council hired Carillion to carry out these works.

These improvements were announced in December 2013 and would see improved access to the JCB factories and new housing and employment sites around the town - along with a new bridge, roundabouts and sliproads.

Derbyshire County Council does not have any direct contracts with the company.

Philip Green, chairman of Carillion, said today: "This is a very sad day for Carillion, for our colleagues, suppliers and customers that we have been proud to serve over many years.

"Over recent months huge efforts have been made to restructure Carillion to deliver its sustainable future.

"In recent days however we have been unable to secure the funding to support our business plan and it is therefore with the deepest regret that we have arrived at this decision.

"We understand that HM Government will be providing the necessary funding required by the Official Receiver to maintain the public services carried on by Carillion staff, subcontractors and suppliers."



Carillion is also the company behind under-construction Midland Metropolitan Hospital in Smethwick near Birmingham, along with the Royal Liverpool University Hospital, Beetham Tower in Manchester and the Tate Modern - among many others.

Carillion is also building part of the HS2, high speed train line, between London, Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester. This set to include going through part of Measham, impacting on a section of the Ashby Canal.

The company also maintains 50,000 homes for the Ministry of Defence, manages nearly 900 schools in the UK and holds £200 million in prison contracts.

Oxfordshire County Council is among those which have announced it will take on some of Carillion's services, bringing its school meals contract in-house.

It is thought that the UK Government will prop up funding for the company's public sector contracts, while some may be taken in-house by the relevant company's or services they were working for.

Jim Kennedy, national officer for local government at the Unite union, worried that workers' "hard-saved pensions" were in danger of being "dragged under."

He said: "Public services, vast amounts of public money, thousands of jobs - including in a lengthy supply chain of insecure agency workers who are also at risk - and workers' hard-saved pensions are all in danger of being dragged under by yet another bout of reckless corporate irresponsibility.

"There are also serious questions that need to be asked and answered about Carillion's conduct. Did directors move to protect their bonuses before the financial stability of the company? Has the company mushroomed because it built its business on unrealistic undercutting and blacklisting?

"Why did the government continue to hand over public money to a company that had issued repeated profits warnings?"

Commenting on the landmark news for Carillion, the Federation of Master Builders (FMB) says that the Government must stop its reliance on major contractors in favour of smaller firms.

Brian Berry, Chief Executive of the FMB, said: "Carillion’s liquidation is terrible news for all those who work for the company and it will have serious knock-on effects for the many smaller firms in its supply chain, some of which will be in serious financial danger as a result of Carillion’s demise."

"Carillion’s liquidation raises serious questions for the Government, not least about its over-reliance on major contractors.

"The Government needs to open up public sector construction contracts to small and micro firms by breaking larger contracts down into smaller lots.

"That way, it can spread its risk while also reaping the benefits that come from procuring a greater proportion of its work from a broad range of small companies.

"Construction SMEs train two-thirds of all apprentices and are a sure-fire way of spreading economic growth more evenly throughout the UK."

The Wolverhampton-based firm said weekend crunch talks aimed at driving down debt and shoring up its balance sheet had failed to result in the "short term financial support" it needed to continue trading while a deal was reached.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said there would be no "fire sale" of Carillion assets and the cost of the process to taxpayers would be "considerably less" than an unmanaged collapse.

Workers will continue to be paid via the official receiver, he said.

Advice for Carillion employees:

Government branch the Insolvency Service will take over the company through liquidation and will ensure continuity of public services.

It advises that staff at Carillion will have their salaries safeguarded.

The service issued the following advice and details: