Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staffordshire Police's first ever Staffordshire Bull Terrier has passed his training with flying colours and is now a fully-fledged police dog - dealing a blow to the 'unfair' reputation of the breed.

PD Cooper became the force's first Staffordshire Bull Terrier police dog when he joined in March after leaving the RSPCA West Hatch Animal Centre.

He was selected for the force by Lee Webb, a dog trainer for Avon and Somerset Police, who has close links with the Taunton-based animal centre and has experience in training Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Cooper joined fellow police dogs Archie and Barry for an intensive six-week training course and graduated with flying colours on Thursday, April 26.

Now he even has his own Twitter account for the public to follow his new police career.

Now Cooper, Archie and Barry have all passed their dog training and are fully qualified police dogs for the Staffordshire force.

Lee Webb, Avon and Somerset Police, said: "Staffordshire Police are leading the way in showing that there's more to this breed of dogs as Staffies seem to get an unfair reputation.

"They're showing that you really shouldn't judge a book by its cover and Cooper is a fine example of that as he has surpassed all expectations with what he has learned during the past six weeks."

John Maunders, head dog trainer for Staffordshire Police, added: "I've really enjoyed being the lead instructor and I'd like to thank all of our officers and dogs for their hard work, commitment and application to learning on this training course.

"I wish them all good luck in their operational searches and will see them again soon for some continuation training."

PC Tim Moss, PD Cooper's dog handler, said: "Cooper and I would like to congratulate the rest of the course graduates, PC Ruth Jones with PD Barry, and PC Rob Mountford and PD Archie, who have also passed.

"We have been so supportive of each other and it’s been a great learning experience. We couldn't have done it without the support of John Maunders."

Don't forget to follow PD Cooper on all his latest adventures by following his official Twitter account @PoliceDogCooper