A Derbyshire man who was arrested this morning is being held on suspicion of being involved with terror offences, anti-terror police have revealed.

A 31-year-old man has been held by cops on suspicion of being concerned in the commission, preparation or instigation of acts of terrorism under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The man, from Chesterfield, has been arrested along with three men from South Yorkshire.

The Army's Bomb Disposal Unit is at an address in the town. The area has been cordoned off and residents evacuated while a thorough search is conducted. Police say the public may have heard loud bangs at the time but they said that is part of the method used to gain entry.

The investigation is being carried out by MI5 and Counter Terrorism Policing North East.

A spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Policing North East told the Derby Telegraph the investigation was "Islamic related".

The men have been taken to a police station in West Yorkshire for questioning.

Police say arrests were intelligence led and pre-planned as part of an ongoing investigation.

Derbyshire Constabulary Assistant Chief Constable Bill McWilliam said: "We of course understand that police activity of this nature can be unsettling. However, please be reassured; the arrest we wanted to make has been made. Our advice remains to be vigilant, which is not different to our day-to-day advice in the current climate, but continue to go about your business as usual.

"We will be working closely with colleagues at the North East Counter Terrorism Unit as this investigation progresses."

Three properties in Sheffield and one in Chesterfield are currently being searched in connection with these arrests.