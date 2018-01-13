Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Burton man has been left confused by a "bizarre" white figure which appeared on the banks on the River Trent while he was out boating with his son.

John Anderson was out in his boat with his son Lewis, when the pair spotted a mysterious white figure on the bank of the Trent.

John said: "I was out on the boats with Lewis, and just as we were about to leave I noticed a white figure on the bank of the river opposite to us.

"I don't really know what it looked like. It did look a bit like a person but it seemed to stand out more than a person would. It seemed as though it stood out a lot more in reality. It was all very bizarre.

"We had just come out of the boots and were pulling them up, otherwise we would have paddled across to the other side and had a look at what it could have been."

He says that while the figure had left him confused, he does not believe in ghosts.

"I do not believe in ghosts, but I will admit it was all very odd. Whatever it was seemed to appear and disappear too quickly to be a person, so I don't really know what it could have been.

"I guess there are just some things out there that cannot be explained.

Ian Griffiths, a medium from Burton, had a look at the photo and gave us his opinion.

He said: "It is definitely a genuine photograph. You can tell that it has not been edited or anything. I've had a quick look and I'm guessing that it is a young woman, maybe who is 23 or 24.

"The Trent has had a lot of ghost activity and over the years there have been a lot of deaths around the area.

"That area particularly, close to Newton Road, has seen a lot of death over the years.

"There used to be a lot of witchcraft carried out in the areas, especially by Andressey Bridge and in the 17th and 18th centuries, there were a lot child sacrifices."

Last year, a Burton man caught a similar looking figure on camera when fishing near Branston Golf and Country Club.

Clive Lloyd captured what he believed to be a ghost on camera, as a white figure appeared suddenly over the river.

Deputy picture editor at the Burton Mail, Simon Deacon, cast his expert eye over the photo in the hope of working out what could have caused the figure that can be seen on the bank.

He said: "I have taken a close look at the photo, as there are a lot of things that can cause something to look like a ghost.

"The picture has not been edited or enhanced in any way, and under close inspection, it looks a lot like it could be a person walking nearby.

Burton's most haunted spots

Sinai House, Shobnall, Burton

Sinai Park House and its grounds are so full of spooky happenings that both Channel 4's Time Team and Living's Most Haunted have been filmed there.

Visitors have reported a phantom horse-drawn coach, a hanged witch and a hooded man who appears at the foot of the bed in a bedroom.

It has also been said that during ghost tours, visitors have been dragged across the room, electric items have turned erratic and people have heard whispering voices.

Burton Market Place, Burton

During the early twentieth century, it has been reported that two teenage boys witnessed a pretty girl walk across the quiet marketplace. She briefly glanced and smiled at the boys before suddenly vanishing into thin air just a few yards away.

Station Street, Burton, by the pavement outside the Coors factory

A witness reported to have heard footsteps behind him, similar to someone walking in high heels. When he stopped and turned around to see who was following him, the tapping of the heels stopped and no-one could be seen.

Branston Bridge, Burton

A motorist reported seeing a white figure pass over the middle of the bridge in July 2011. The witness said the lights from his headlights passed through the figure, and once it reached the other side of the bridge, it vanished.

Former Burton Mail newspaper offices, Burton

Former reporters at the previous Burton Mail offices, in High Street, Burton, recalled hearing the sound of feet running down the main staircase as the building was being locked up at the end of each day. During the 1990s, one witness also said he saw the ghost of a print operator and heard slamming doors at night.

Saint Chad's Church, Hunter Street

Two bell ringers stood outside a church in 2012 waiting to ring for Sunday service. They heard the ringing of a set of eight bells, although the next nearest church only had six bells, and the only two churches with eight both denied their bells were operating at the time.

Stapenhill Road, Burton

Two witnesses were said to have walked past a pale young woman dressed in black in January last year. When they turned around to see if she was okay, she had vanished into thin air.