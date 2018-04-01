Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council bosses have defended their decision to fork out £800,000 to move back into Burton Town Hall while considering closing all seven public toilets to save £60,000.

East Staffordshire Borough Council is currently carrying out a review into the future of its seven public toilet blocks - which include Stapenhill Gardens and Branston Waterpark - as part of a cash-saving initiative.

Meanwhile, the authority has just spent £863,250 to refurbish the Town Hall and move all staff back in – seven years after it moved out in an attempt to save costs.

The authority moved to The Malsters, in Wetmore Road, in 2011 in a bid to save £300,000 at the time. It has since claimed it has saved £200,000 a year, and now aims to save another £230,000 a year following its move back.

The authority previously said it would return because it was still paying £55,901.50 in 'empty' business rates for the Town Hall. And, despite a smaller footprint at The Malsters, the authority claims it was still forced to continue paying relatively high lease costs, with very little savings.

The announcement sparked much debate among readers, many of whom dubbed it a waste of money.

Now, the council has been criticised again over its review of its public toilets – including Stapenhill Gardens, Burton; Newton Road; Branston Water Park; Duke Street, Tutbury; Crowberry Lane, Barton under Needwood; and Bradley Street and Bramshall Park, both in Uttoxeter.

Labour councillors attacked the decision by the Tory-led authority, urging them to think again over proposals to axe the toilets. They said the move would put vulnerable people across East Staffordshire at risk and impact on their quality of life.

Councillor Paul Walker, who is chairman of Burton Constituency Labour Party, said: “Public toilets are a vital convenience to so many people across the country and the plans outlined in the budget would impact on people’s quality of life.

“If these essential amenities were to close then people with serious health conditions and disabilities would see their quality of life impacted by the closure.

“This is a move that is really scraping the barrel and shows the real impact that austerity is having on our communities.”

However, the council has said no decision has been made over the toilets while the move to the Town Hall will save money for taxpayers.

Councillor Richard Grosvenor, leader of the borough council, said: “Since we moved from the Town Hall to the Maltsters in 2011, we have saved approximately £200,000 each year largely from maintenance and cleaning costs associated with the Town Hall.

“Following a cross-party review, the cabinet report approved in June 2017 approved to release one-off funds of £863,250 to carry out the refurbishment works to the old Town Hall, including the estimated impact on the revenue budget during 2017-18. A detailed cost/savings analysis covering five years showed ongoing savings to the revenue budget of £0.23m from 2018-19 onwards as a result of the move to the old Town Hall.

“With regard to public conveniences, no decision has been taken to close any toilets in Burton and Uttoxeter. We have already stated the council will be carrying out a comprehensive review of its public toilet provision later this year. This will include highlighting the benefits each facility brings to the borough, including supporting town centres and open spaces.

"While background data capture is underway, the substantive review work has not commenced and therefore no recommendations can be made nor decisions taken by the council at this stage.

“The cross-party decision to move accommodation will have been paid for before the public conveniences review commences.”

It comes as contractor Novus looks set to complete its work on the grade II listed Town Hall refurbishment this month.

The building has stood in King Edward Place in the town centre for more than 100 years, and incorporates offices in addition to serving the community with rooms available to hire for local events and meetings. It is also licensed as a wedding venue.

Novus is upgrading the current office areas and renovating its stately rooms into modern office spaces in addition to creating a new main entrance area.

The business will fit new air conditioning and heating units and install energy-efficient LED lighting, which will reduce the building’s running costs.

Dean Povey, build operations manager at Novus, said: “Working on heritage buildings, such as Burton Town Hall, requires specific expertise, careful project management and incredible sensitivity.

“Novus have a large number of highly-trained professionals with experience of restoring listed buildings and we’re sure our work will help ensure the Town Hall remains an important part of Burton’s future as much as it is a part of its heritage.”

Councillor Grosvenor said: “We’re pleased to have awarded this contract to Novus on an important project that will provide the council with significant efficiencies and savings.

“We look forward to working with Novus over the course of this refurbishment which will benefit both the council and local taxpayers through reduced ongoing operating costs.”

The move will not include the 'newer' UTC part of the Town Hall, which it is believed will be taken over by The de Ferrers Academy. No date has yet been fixed for when the planning application will be considered.

The council said it would announce its return to the Town Hall soon, but did not give a date.