Staffordshire County Council's chief executive continues to earn FOURTEEN times as much as its lowest-paid employees and more than the Prime Minister, it has emerged.

It comes as the authority is forecasting a record £35 million shortfall in its budget this time. Its total budget for 2018-19 is £495million.

It has released its Pay Policy for the next year ahead of the full council meeting on Thursday, February 15. It gives details of what top staff earn at the county council.

All employees who earn more than £58,200 a year have had their positions and exact salaries made publicly available.

County council chief executive John Henderson earns £180,000 while the lowest-paid employee earns £15,014. Lowest paid earners include jobs like school catering staff.

His salary is 14 times as much as the lowest paid staff at the authority. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Theresa May earns around £152,000.

Mr Henderson is also in line for a £15,000 bonus based on his performance.

He took over the reigns at the council in May 2015 following a career in the British Army.

His last appointment in the Army was as a Major General commanding the British Forces in Germany.

Philip Atkins, leader of Staffordshire County Council, said that the salaries of the senior team equated to less than 0.15 per cent of the authority's overall budget and that their contributions were "returned many times"..

Councillor Aktins is paid £44,841 per year for his post as leader of the authority.

Cllr Ian Parry earns the second most of the all the county councillors on £35,900.04 due to his added responsibilities as chairman of the prosperous Staffordshire select committee

The basic yearly allowance for all of the 62 councillors is £9,072.

Each of the five cabinet members receive between £17,000 and £18,000 for their extra duties, taking their salaries to around £27,000.

Cllr Atkins said: "As a county council, we have reduced our own running costs by £240 million since 2009 through new ways of working and greater efficiencies, while still protecting services for the most vulnerable people in Staffordshire.

"We now have a smaller core senior leadership team who are paid in line with the recommended guidelines for local government.

"The total salaries of the senior team equate to less than 0.15 per cent of the county council’s overall budget and is something we would expect to see returned many times over in terms of their contribution to the running and performance of the council."