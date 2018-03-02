Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Derbyshire County Council is spending £2.2 million extra this year to keep underused bus services running - including some neglected routes connecting Burton and Swadlincote.

In January 2015 the authority agreed to set aside the sum as part of £4.75 million from its general reserves over two years to help plug gaps in underused services.

Passengers using service 22 linking Swadlincote and Burton via Coton in the Elms and the evening and Sunday service 21E connecting the two towns via Stanton will benefit from the cash subsidies.

In 2015 to 2016 the county council spent £4.34 million on tendered bus services, and £4.07 million in 2016 to 2017.

(Image: Getty)

Overall it is spending £3.8 million on supporting services across the county "that otherwise would not run." These include less well-used evening, Sunday and some rural services.

In South Derbyshire the county council funds service 22 between Swadlincote and Burton via Coton-in-the-Elms and the evening and Sunday service 21E between Swadlincote and Burton via Stanton.

Most buses are operated commercially by companies such as Trent Barton, Stagecoach and Arriva but many others are run under contract to the county council.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said the authority also provides a further £345,000 every year for the elderly and disabled to arrange trips to the supermarket and shops.

(Image: Getty)

This helps those who are unable to use conventional public transport or live in isolated areas.

The council also revealed an underspending of £416,000 by a less than expected take-up on the Gold Card, the authority's travel, discount and library card for older people and those with certain disabilities.

A spokesman said: "Most bus services in Derbyshire – around 85 per cent - are run commercially, with the rest being subsidised by the council in recognition of the importance of services in helping people to retain their independence.

"We currently put in £3.8m to support services countywide that otherwise would not run. Typically these are the less well-used evening, Sunday and some rural services.

"In South Derbyshire we fund service 22 between Swadlincote and Burton via Coton-in-the-Elms and the evening and Sunday service 21E between Swadlincote and Burton via Stanton.

"We also spend a further £345,000 annually providing the Derbyshire Connect pre-bookable service to shopping destinations for people unable to use conventional buses because of age, disability or because they live in areas where public transport is limited.

"Part of this, around £175,000, will fund Derbyshire Connect South and West which covers the south Derbyshire area.

(Image: Getty Images)

"And we put in £100,000 county-wide for Active Travel services for less mobile passengers to get to medical appointments. In south Derbyshire this is the Derbyshire Connect Active Travel South Derbyshire and South Derbyshire Dales service."

Each day the county council provides, and funds, school bus services for more than 8,000 pupils who attend schools and colleges across Derbyshire.

Most of these services are funded by the council, although some are provided commercially by bus and coach operators, or by parent bus clubs and schools.

It also provides part-funding for the Traveline telephone query service, publishes timetables and funds concessionary fares for the disabled, elderly, children and students.

On top of this it is responsible, in cooperation with district and parish councils, for which bus stops have shelters and offers grants to help the process.