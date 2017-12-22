Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council tax and business rate dodgers in East Staffordshire owe more than £350,000 in unpaid debts piled up in just three months, new figures reveal.

East Staffordshire Borough Council has had to chase more than 500 people through the courts who have failed to pay their council tax or business rates, totalling £350,582.55 over the latest quarter.

The borough council was given permission for "liability orders" by Cannock Magistrates' Court against 535 people for non-payment of council tax, totalling £319,924.78 during the last quarter.

If they do not pay up they could risk further court action. There were also 37 business owners who had failed to pay their business rates.

A council spokesman said: "There were 535 council tax payers summonsed to court due to non-payment of council tax which is comparable to the number of account summonses issued in previous years.

"The total council tax debt being summonsed is £210,402.83 which is 0.36 per cent of the total amount billed.

"There were 37 business rates payers summonsed to court due to non-payment of business rates which is comparable to the number of account summonses issued in previous years.

"The total Business Rates debt being summonsed is £140,179.72 which is 0.24 per cent of the total amount billed."

A spokesman for the Taxpayers' Alliance, a campaigning group which says it is dedicated to reforming taxes, cutting spending and protecting taxpayers, said: "Tough action should be taken on those who refuse, while others who are simply struggling with rising bills should be helped with easier ways to pay.

"Keeping council tax low is the easiest way to ensure people don't struggle to pay, while the council should always differentiate between those who can't pay and those who won't pay."

Residents in East Staffordshire currently pay some of the lowest council tax rates in the country, with an average band D property costing £1,500 a year.

Any council tax payer experiencing difficulties in paying their council tax at any time after their initial bill is sent is urged to contact the revenues team on 01283 508030 or visit the customer service centres in the Market Place, Burton, or the library in Uttoxeter.