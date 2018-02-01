Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police leaders in Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Leicestershire have revealed how much they will be raising your council tax by this year.

Each of the three counties police and crime commissioners - the elected public face of each force - have announced their council tax proposals for the next year, starting in April.

Government Policing Minister Nick Hurd announced on December 19 last year that commissioners would be allowed to raise their portion of council tax bill by up to £1 a month for the average Band D property.

All three leaders have chosen to raise council tax again this year - but how much extra will it cost you?

Both the Derbyshire police and crime commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa, along with fellow Labour Party member Lord Willy Bach, the commissioner for Leicestershire, launched consultations on their plans for a potential rise of £12 a year each.

Following these consultations both have proposed the full £12 a year extra for an average household in their counties.

Mr Dhindsa said that he was disappointed that the pressure had been put on commissioners and members of the public to raise more funding for the police, instead of being given more money directly from the Government to pay for services.

He said: "In line with the Government’s approach, I am proposing a budget which will enable the Chief Constable to put resources into key areas such as child sexual abuse and exploitation, domestic abuse, sexual violence, modern slavery, online vulnerability and internet enabled fraud.

"Neighbourhood policing can be protected.

"We can invest in new technology to make the constabulary more efficient in the way it delivers services.

"It is regrettable that the increase is derived predominantly from local people.

"It is disappointing that there is no firm date for a review of the funding formula.

"But this budget will help us to protect policing and maintain Derbyshire’s rightly earned reputation as a safe place to live, work and visit."

Lord Bach echoed Mr Dhindsa's disappointment in the Government for placing the responsibility on "local people" but was pleased that the extra money would allow him to hire 24 more police officers.

He said that the force would also invest in new technology to save time and resources.

Lord Bach said: "This budget is the responsible way forward. It boosts police capacity in vital areas of policing and lays solid foundations for the future.

"The Government clearly agreed with our arguments for an increase in police funding, but it is disappointing that in doing so it is forcing me to ask local people to pay more instead of increasing its central government grant.

"I'm able to announce plans to increase officer numbers by 24, equating to three officers for each Neighbourhood Police Area. There will also be four additional crime investigators to handle sexual assault cases plus an additional post to support the drive for a truly diverse workforce.

"We will invest in new technology designed to save valuable time and resources in line with the Minister's priorities outlined in his statement. This will include remote fingerprint recognition facilities enabling fingerprints to be checked ‘on the spot'.

"It is a responsible budget that looks both to the present and to future years, where there still remains uncertainty regarding funding."

Meanwhile, Staffordshire commissioner Matthew Ellis has undercut the maximum rise with a £11.40 a year increase - 95p a month.

He says that changes in technology and "evolving criminality" have made policing more "time consuming" and "costly" as cyber crime continues to grow.

Mr Ellis said: "My strong instinct has always been not to raise taxes. However, crime is evolving and becoming more complex.

"The internet, technology and societal change have all affected the way harm can be inflicted on victims. It’s made the job of investigating, and the job of policing generally, more time consuming and more costly.

"Despite that, Staffordshire Police has coped well and because money has been spent more effectively over recent years, neighbourhood policing numbers have remained broadly the same in Staffordshire since 2013.

"But that increasing demand and evolving criminality has meant the most local day-to-day reassurance policing in the heart of communities has suffered.

"My proposed increase of £11.40 a year will allow Staffordshire’s Chief Constable to invest in critical areas of policing, provides continued investment in modern technology and crucially, a much-needed boost to policing at the most local community level by increasing officer numbers."

Government Minister for Policing and the Fire Service Nick Hurd said that public safety remained the number one priority and that the Government is keen to invest further in policy technology.

He said: "Public safety is our number one priority and we have responded swiftly to evidence of a shift in demand on forces.

"This new comprehensive settlement will mean local forces can be more effective in their critical work to fight crime and protect the public.

"I have seen for myself the exceptional, can-do attitude of police officers and staff around the country.

The government remains very committed to helping police improve efficiency by investing in the technology and skills that modern policing will need to be fit for the future."

What is council tax and how is it calculated?

Each year your local authority, typically a borough or district council, will send you a letter saying how much you owe in council tax for the year.

Council tax is made up of many parts and pays for things like roads maintenance, your bins being emptied, the police and fire services and is paid by people who are over 18 and either rent or own a home.

The amount you pay is based on which band you fall into, between A and H - and this depends on the value of your home.

Value is calculated based off the size, lay-out and location of the property - among other factors.

Most properties will fall into Band D, typically Band H will be double the yearly bill.

For example, in Burton, the annual bill for a Band D home is £1,581.95.

Band A is the lowest fee at £1,054.63 and the highest in Band H is £3,163.90. In Castle Gresley, a Band A property is £1,108.61, Band D is £1,662.91 and Band H is £3,325.82.

Council tax can be paid off in one go, or as most people do, by direct debit instalments. Bills are over a one year period and generally run from April to April.

But it is not just your local authority which will have a say on the council tax bill, also adding their name and fees to the final figure are parish/town councils along with county councils in some areas, followed by the police and fire service.

Council tax, when gathered, will be spent on areas prioritised by elected members.

Most people over the age of 18 must pay council tax if they own or rent a home, apart from full-time students and those with severe mental impairments, among others.

Previously, councils were only allowed to increase bills by two per cent, without triggering a vote by members of the public on the increase.

However, in December 2017 Government Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said that from April 2018 they would be allowed to raise it by three per cent without the need for a vote.

Councils which are funding social care - such as Staffordshire, Derbyshire and Leicestershire county councils - can also raise tax by a further three per cent.

This brings the total the bill can be increased by in one year to six per cent before a vote has to be cast by members of the public.

Here was how a council tax bill may be broken down for a Band D property in East Staffordshire, as of 2017:

This does not include additional costs from parish councils or special expense tax rates (for instance, Rolleston Parish Council charged around £30 on top of this, and a £1.14 special expense

Staffordshire County Council - £1,067.71

- added Adult Social Care costs - £20.94

East Staffordshire Borough Council - £167.30

Staffordshire Police and Crime Commissioner - £177.61

Stoke and Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service - £70.33

Total = £1,503.89

Here was how a council tax bill may be broken down for a Band D property in South Derbyshire, as of 2017:

Derbyshire County Council - £1,142.87

- added Adult Social Care costs - £32.80

South Derbyshire District Council - £152.88

Derbyshire Police Authority - £177.08

Derbyshire Fire Authority - £71.20

Total = £1,576