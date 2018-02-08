Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Council chiefs in Staffordshire have vowed to get the best possible deal during negotiations on the £56 million high speed rail link.

The rail link - known as HS2 or High Speed 2 will link London to Birmingham in phase one of the project, then connect Manchester to Leeds.

It will be built to go through Measham and parts of Staffordshire in phase two.

Staffordshire County Council has said getting the county a good deal is a key priority, with the Parliamentary Bill to grant permission for construction, operation and maintenance of HS2 being passed in the House of Commons on Tuesday, January 30.

The bill was passed by 297 votes to 14 by MPs. It has now passed to the House of Lords for consideration and is expected to gain Royal Assent in late 2019.

In Staffordshire, the route will run through 45 miles of countryside in Staffordshire, from Lichfield to Stafford, to Stone and then to Crewe. Running through villages including Handsacre, Drayton Bassett, Swynnerton and Weston.

Mark Winnington, cabinet member responsible for HS2 at the county council, has insisted the council are determined to get the best deal for the county.

He said: "We remain absolutely committed to making sure we get the best result we can for Staffordshire.

"We will be working hard to both to minimise the impact along every mile of the route and to make sure that Staffordshire residents and businesses share in any economic benefits HS2 delivers.

"In Phase One we successfully managed to get the route lowered for five miles to significantly minimise the impact on communities and also secured the construction of the Handsacre Link which will allow people from Staffordshire, Shropshire and the Black Country to access HS2 compatible trains via Stafford.

"We now plan to ensure we get the best deal we can as plans for Phase 2a progresses and will be petitioning to mitigate the impact of the scheme on factors such as noise, environmental concerns and construction."

Burton MP Andrew Griffiths has also welcomed the scheme that will see the biggest investment in the area's railways since the Victorian era.

He also stated that the improvement would better the transport links and benefit Burton and Uttoxeter.

Mr Griffiths said: "HS2 is a big investment for the Midlands and the north.

"HS2 is set to create around 25,000 jobs and significantly increase capacity on trains which are currently overcrowded to London, as well as making it quicker to get to Leeds, Manchester and Birmingham with further extensions in the pipeline.

"Our railways have not seen as big as investment as the Government's current plans since the Victorian period.

"It is only right that the Midlands and the north receive a fair portion of that investment and the benefits which include modern trains and quicker journey times.

"I am pleased that the Government is committed to investment in the transport links in the Midlands and the north, which will bring massive benefits to Burton and Uttoxeter and the wider area."

What we know so far about HS2

The news lines between London and the West Midlands will carry 400 metre-long trains travelling up to 250 miles per hour. These will facilitate for around 1,100 passengers per train along the line.

The route would then split off from Birmingham, heading to either Manchester or Leeds.

When will it be finished?

The first phase should be completed by December 2026, allowing for the high speed trains to travel between the capital and Birmingham, where commuters will have to transition to existing services.

The lines then running to Manchester and Leeds, the second phase of the project, should then be finished and operating by the year 2033.

How much will this cost commuters?

No exact fares have been written in stone as yet. However, the Government has said that its proposals "assume a fares structure in line with that of the existing railway."

Therefore, a similar fare should be expected as what you would currently spend on a ticket for the same routes.