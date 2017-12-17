The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A kind-hearted couple are spreading colourful festive joy to children forced to spend Christmas in Burton hospital.

Chris Graham-Fielding and his wife Jane have created a magical scene for young people at Burton's Queen's Hospital to spread a little seasonal cheer.

As the parents of the hospital's play co-ordinator Sarah Daniel, they have decorated the outdoor play area so children can look out onto the Christmas scene.

During the winter months the hospital will often not allow children from the ward outside due to the cold and risk of slipping on ice.

The play area is overlooked by the indoor playroom, enabling children to look through the window at the scene.

The materials to create the Christmas wonderland were donated by the B&Q store in Burton.