Three cars have been involved in a crash in Horninglow Street, Burton, this evening, causing huge delays for motorists.
Emergency services were called to the scene to deal with the situation and police have blocked the road, causing tailbacks as far as Hunter Street, in Horninglow.
Police and paramedics are currently on the scene but it is not yet known if anybody has been injured in the crash.
Delays across the whole of Burton
The crash has triggered delays across the whole town, with long queues forming in Guild Street, Station Street, High Street, Union Street, Orchard Street, Moor Street and New Street.
What we know
Traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported there is heavy traffic on the A511 Horninglow Street in both directions due to the crash, which is believed to have happened at around 5pm this evening.
Traffic is building between Guild Street and Burton Bridge, and congestion is building up to Hunter Street in Horninglow.
Google Maps shows the volume of traffic building up in Burton.
Three vehicles involved in crash
A spokesman from Staffordshire Police said:
There has been a three-car RTC on Horninglow Street in Burton this evening.
The road are blocked at the moment in one direction, heading towards Burton Bridge.
We are just trying to get all the details of this incidents and are making sure everyone is OK, and we should be re-opening the road as soon as we can.