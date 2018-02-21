Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A collision involving two vehicles on a busy dual carriageway has left a road closed and resulted in a number of casualties.

The incident, which is believed to have involved two vehicles happened at around 6.45pm on Wednesday evening on the A50 westbound between Willington and Hilton.

Officers from Derbyshire Police are currently on the scene and have been joined by Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service who have three engines in use with firefighters working to make the road safe.

The accident, which happened between J4 A38 / B5008 Etwall Road (Toyota Island) and J5 A516 Derby Road / Willowpit Lane (Etwall / Hilton) has seen a stretch of the road closed but a police spokesman said it is due to re-open shortly once the vehicles have been recovered.

A spokesman for the fire service said there has been casualties but no-one is trapped and they are currently waiting for East Midlands Ambulance Service to arrive.

Traffic has left the road completely blocked and motorists are being warned of delays.