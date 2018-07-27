A crash on St Peter's Bridge is causing severe delays for motorists heading in and out of Burton.

The traffic and travel information website, Inrix, has reported that the accident happened on the bridge, close to the Tesco superstore. The road is partially blocked while the incident is being dealt with and traffic is queueing through the town as a result.

St Peter's Bridge is currently the only way out of the town for those heading towards Swadlincote, as Burton Bridge is partially closed for repair works.

Bus company Midland Classic has announced services will have to be altered due to delays caused by the accident. The company has also announced that bus services will face 'severe' delays.

