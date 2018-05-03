Delays have been reported on the A511 Ashby Road after a crash in Winshill this afternoon.

Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported there has been an accident on the A511 between Beaufort Road and Bretby Lane and the road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.

Traffic is believed to be queueing and motorists are being urged to find alternative routes home.

It has also been reported that an air ambulance is heading to the scene, which is close to the petrol station near the roundabout.

Follow this as we covered it below.