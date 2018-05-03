Delays have been reported on the A511 Ashby Road after a crash in Winshill this afternoon.
Traffic and travel information website Inrix has reported there has been an accident on the A511 between Beaufort Road and Bretby Lane and the road has been closed while the incident is dealt with.
Traffic is believed to be queueing and motorists are being urged to find alternative routes home.
It has also been reported that an air ambulance is heading to the scene, which is close to the petrol station near the roundabout.
Follow this as we covered it below.
Road has re-opened
Midland Classic has reported the road has now re-opened and services will revert back to normal.
Picture from the scene
Road closed while investigation takes place
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said:
The road remains closed while an investigation takes place.
We are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch by calling us on 101 or through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and quoting incident number 670 of May 3.
Staffordshire Police are at the scene
Midland Classic advises travellers of the closure
The bus operator was warned people of the road closure
Traffic is queueing towards Burton Bridge
Google Maps shows the extend of traffic
Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital
A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said:
At 5.10pm on Wednesday May 3, we received a called to a road traffic collision between a car and a van.
All emergency services are currently in attendance.
The motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital and the extent of his injuries are currently unknown.