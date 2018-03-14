Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bosses at a Burton charity are targeting fuel poverty in the town after being asked for help by up to 40 people in just three months.

The Love Inspire Foundation, a crisis charity which was first launched to help cloth school children from struggling Burton families, is now three years old and aims to help as many needy people as it can.

Boss of the charity, Monica Dunbar has said that since November, the group has been approached by '30 or 40 people', seeking advice and guidance on fuel poverty because they cannot afford to pay their bills to heat their homes.

To tackle this, the charity began selling wristbands for £1, and donating the money raised from each sale to those who get in touch needing help with heating their home.

They are also appealing to others for donations to the cause.

Mother-of-six, Mrs Dunbar said: "Obviously people have struggled with their gas and electric for a long time.

"What's been effected, which people don't really often talk about, is the fact that if you've got no food and you're struggling at home to make ends meet, then chances are if you've got a prepayment meter and you’re not going to be able to top it up.

"So you get the food, and you'll probably receive food parcels but nothing to cook it in and no way of cooking it."

The 47-year-old said that the first client seeking help with fuel poverty approached The Love Inspire Foundation in December, 2016.

A woman in her late 60s had gone to the charity after failing to eat for three days. She was living in a flat where a prepayment meter was in place, but was located in a different flat downstairs and could not be accessed at all hours of the day.

The charity helped the woman to ensure that she could heat her home for a considerable amount of time, said Mrs Dunbar.

She said: "So we've helped to date, perhaps over 30 or 40 people, since November with fuel poverty.

"We work with agents. We get referrals from all agencies now in regards to fuel poverty and we're working with the four big suppliers to ensure that people know this is really important and that people know about the warm home discount.

"So you get a warm home discount that’s different from the discount you'd get as a pensioner or a senior citizen.

"This is something that if you're on a low income wage, there's certain criteria's.

"People can qualify for £140 worth of vouchers, but there is a cap and there is a deadline. You have to apply for it by a certain date, which is usually in the summer.

"Nobody's thinking about fuel poverty in the winter during the summer, so a lot of those people don't apply and they close the applications for it.

"We are working with them to raise awareness that actually if you've got a prepayment meter and you're on a low income and you're struggling, please get in touch with your supplier and tell them.

"Even if you've missed the deadline for the warm home discount then still contact them, but if you feel that you can't do that, then contact us and we’ll contact them on your behalf."

Mrs Dunbar concluded by explaining that the aid that the group gives out is purely fed by donations from generous residents.

Anybody interested in discovering what services and help The Love Inspire Foundation can supply can find it online at https://www.loveinspirefoundationtrust.org/ , where donations can also be made.