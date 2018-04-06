Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The owner of a popular Burton bar and restaurant has threatened to fine shoppers who "relentlessly abuse" his car park by leaving vehicles without using his facilities up to £100.

Martin Roper said he had even been verbally abused by drivers parking their car at The Crossing, in High Street, and walking into town without using the restaurant.

The problems have prompted him to introduce a car registration system designed to deter non-customers from taking advantage of the free-of-charge facility.

Mr Roper has now displayed signs across the car park and on the doors and the restaurant warning motorists and customers they will need to register their car number plates with staff or face a hefty £100 fine.

In a Facebook post, Mr Roper said: "Due to the relentless and constant abuse of our parking facilities, our parking facilities are now patrolled.

"On arrival, genuine customers only need to enter their vehicle registration into the iPad displayed on the wall in the bar.

"An abundance of new signs and posters have been displayed advising of the procedure. There will be a hefty fine for non-customers who abuse The Crossing's parking facilities."

Mr Roper later told the Burton Mail that he had even arrived at the restaurant before it opened at noon to find its 20 car parking spaces almost full.

"They are just persistently, constantly and relentlessly parking there and going into town shopping. We see them park up and they just walk off.

"Some are even brazen enough to use the side door and walk through the pub and out the front door.

"I have been abused two or three times by people and I just thought enough is enough. I don't like confrontation.

"It has always been an issue (since opening). We looked at different ways and have spoken to different car parking companies over the years and tried different solutions.

"I have come to the car park before noon when we aren’t even open yet and see the car park almost full. It just got out of hand.

"We have had genuine customers come in and say they can't find anywhere to park. So we have put up about six signs in the car park and some on the door and in the pub.

"Anyone parking there has to come into the pub and put their registration details in the iPad. There are then cameras monitoring who goes in and out.

"We didn't want to go down this route but we had to do something. We have had people park up and when confronted say they are coming into the pub shortly anyway but they don’t.”

The car park is now being managed by London-based parking firm Parking Awareness. Mr Roper said the new system had not cost The Crossing anything to implement and the venue would not be taking a percentage of the fines.