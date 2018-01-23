Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 29-year-old man involved in robbing a Burton shop and attempting to rob another store on the same night has been jailed.

Tremayne McKoy, of Church Hill Street, Winshill, had threatened one of the shopkeepers with a knife before escaping with almost £500 in cash.

At Stafford Crown Court on, Wednesday, January 17, McKoy was jailed for a total of seven-and-a-half years.

Judge Jonathan Gosling said the incidents were a short time apart and had been "crude, but ruthless" when McKoy had been armed with a large knife.

He said female shop staff in convenience stores were easy prey and were constantly looking over their shoulder concerned they could be the next victim.

(Image: Staffordshire Police)

At court, on the direction of Judge Gosling, a jury returned verdicts of guilty on the defendant's own admissions on charges of robbery, attempted robbery and making off without payment.

Two charges relating to the possession of an offensive weapon were ordered to lie on the file.

McKoy had initially denied all the charges and on Wednesday the jury heard evidence from one of the victims.

However, McKoy was said to have "considered his position" overnight and changed his pleas to guilty on three of the charges.

On August 19, last year, McKoy had robbed a woman of £490 in cash at the Co-operative store, in Main Street, Rosliston.

On the same evening he had attempted to rob the Premier Stores in Stanton Road, Stanton, but fled empty handed.

He was said to have been in possession of a knife in both incidents.

Three days earlier McKoy admitted to driving off from a petrol station in Burton having failed to pay for £25 worth of fuel.

The court heard that McKoy had previous convictions for dishonesty and burglary and robbery at a betting shop in 2010 when he threatened staff with a wooden stick.

Catherine O'Reilly, for McKoy, said her client had heard evidence from the two women at one of the stores and had considered what he had done and the effect on them which prompted his change of plea.

She said that McKoy had a job and partner and three children, and his actions would impact on his family.

Miss O'Reilly said that the shop raids were a result of his cocaine habit, but was not an excuse for his behaviour.

After the robbery in August last year, bosses from the Co-operative told they were supporting the staff. They said thankfully none of the staff suffered any physical injuries. However, this was a 'very serious and deplorable incident'.