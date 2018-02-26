Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Staffordshire and Derbyshire have issued a stark warning over dangerous driving after a survey found two-thirds of motorists think they can get away with it due to lack of officers on the roads.

Police leaders from the two forces have highlighted shocking examples of drivers prosecuted for driving dangerously in an alert to road users that they will be caught despite less visible police on the roads.

The warning comes after a poll, conducted by the AA and surveying 19,500 drivers, found 55 per cent believe they would not be stopped for driving a vehicle in a dangerous or defective condition, while 54 per cent think they would escape prosecution if they used a hand-held mobile phone behind the wheel.

Meanwhile, 65 per cent believe they are unlikely to be pulled over for offences such as tailgating or middle lane hogging, and more than two out of five (43 per cent) think the police have no visible presence on motorways. The figure increased to 65 per cent for local roads.

The community was left reeling in April last year when Etwall man Matthew Hogg, 24, who had never passed his test, overtook cars at breakneck speeds down quiet country lanes and drove the wrong way around a roundabout, before colliding with father-of-four Barrie Arkesden in Main Street, in Hilton at 60mph.

The judge sentencing him told Derby Crown Court that Hogg had previous convictions for motoring offences and did not possess a driving licence.

Hogg pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for eight years and handed a 14-year driving ban.

The same year, a number of serious incidents saw shocking fatalities in Staffordshire.

In October 2017, a 21-year-old man was jailed for almost five years after a woman was killed in a road accident. Harry King, from Lichfield, was driving down Beacon St, Lichfield when he lost control of the vehicle on a mini-roundabout on August 12, 2016.

The car collided with Stephanie Grainger and her partner, who were walking home on the nearside pavement. He was jailed for four years and nine months and disqualified from driving for six and a half years with a condition to pass an extended re-test.

Sergeant Richard Moors of the regional collision investigation unit, said: "Nothing will ever change the events of that night but I hope that the sentence sends a clear message to drivers that inappropriate speed and irresponsible driving can result in devastating consequences.

"We are committed to keeping Staffordshire’s roads as safe as possible and I would like to take this opportunity to remind all road users of their responsibilities. We are all responsible for looking after each other on our roads and I would urge people to think carefully before they drive in such a manner."

Two months later a 29-year-old man from Tunstall received a 40-month prison sentence and was disqualified from driving for six years and was ordered to take an extended test at the end of the ban.

It followed a collision on February 13, 2017 on the A500 southbound where a DAF HGV, being driven by trucker Samuel Bailey, collided with a Vauxhall Astra that was stationary in queuing traffic.

(Image: Getty)

The investigation found that Bailey was using a mobile phone while driving the HGV a matter of minutes before the collision. The driver of the Vauxhall Astra, Helena Cartlidge, aged 44, from Stoke-on-Trent, suffered serious injuries as result of the collision and lost her unborn child.

At the time of sentencing, PC Martin Colclough, from the Regional Collision Investigation Unit, said: "This is a clear example of the tragic consequences of driving while using a mobile phone and being distracted.

"No sentence can ever undo the pain and suffering caused to Helena and her family. I can only hope that the conclusion of this case helps the family in coming to terms with what happened."

The results of the research has prompted officers to reiterate to drivers the consequences of driving dangerously.

(Image: Getty)

Matt Derrick, Staffordshire Police tactical support inspector, said: "If as a driver you choose to drive in a manner that is dangerous, whether that is using a mobile phone or driving under the influence of drink or drugs, then it is fitting that you should be fully accountable in a court for the death or serious injury that may have been caused as a consequence of your actions."

The number of road police officers fell by nearly a third between 2007 and 2017, recent Freedom of Information requests sent by the Press Association revealed.

AA president Edmund King described the findings as "worrying" and called for "more cops in cars" so that people are deterred from breaking driving laws.

He said: "With a significant drop in specialist traffic officers, it may prove to be difficult to ensure safety to everyone on our roads."