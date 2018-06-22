We are into day five of the first week of major work on Burton Bridge.

It has been a busy week so far and it is set to last for up to 10 weeks.

The work is part of a major £6.1 million improvement scheme aiming to strengthen and safeguard both of bridges over the River Trent in the town centre, which are major routes into Burton.

If the work is not done on Burton Bridge there is a the risk that a weight restriction might have to be imposed in the future - and the bridge might have to eventually close, a top county councillor has said.

The work had been planned to start at the beginning of the year but was postponed amid fury from businesses hit hard after the closure of the town's other main bridge over the River Trent - St Peter's Bridge - last year. The repairs to the two bridges are part of a £6.1 million improvement scheme.

There have been periods when traffic is queuing across the town, particularly during morning and evening rush hours. We aim to keep you up to date with all the traffic news so you can plan your journey.

