Nine cases of the flu have been reported in the Burton, Derby and South Derbyshire area so far this winter, health chiefs have said.

The cases are highlighted on a new map showing the worst areas affected by flu across the country. The information is available thanks to the hi-tech online surveillance system, which tracks reported cases of the flu.

The map covers all types of the bug, including the potentially deadly Aussie flu strain. The map uses a colour-coded system to show the areas with the most reports, down the ones with the least reported cases. It does not break down what strains of the flu the cases are but covers all reported strains of the bug.

Blue areas are the ones with no reported cases of flu right now, while the red areas mean there has been a spike in cases.

Purple indicates there has been some cases but the areas are not among the worst hit.

The Burton, Derby and South Derbyshire area is designated as purple where there have been a moderate number of nine cases.

The data is contained on the FluSurvey map and is used by researchers at Public Health England and London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine to track cases of the bug.

Areas which have a higher number of cases include Plymouth, Cornwall, Durham, Teesside, Essex, Dumfries, Galloway and the north east areas of Scotland, with Plymouth reporting 54 cases in the last three weeks.

The health agency estimates there was a 48 per cent increase in reported cases during the Christmas week with around 1,649 people being struck down.

Areas including Bath, Glastonbury and Warminster are identified as being affected by the bug, but are not in the highest bracket.

The map contains a mixture of areas from ones with no reported cases of flu-like illnesses coloured in blue, to areas with a high number in red.

The particularly prevalent strain of Aussie flu, or H3N2 as it is called by health experts, is considered the main concern to the UK. The strain of the flu has been named Aussie flu because that is where the first cases were reported. So far in Australia more than 170,000 people have fallen victim to the bug and more than 300 have died.

In the UK there have been no reported deaths from the bug but around 1,600 reported cases of the illness so far.

The strain mainly affects older people, those with long-term health conditions, pregnant women and children.

How is 'Aussie flu' different to the normal virus?

A subtype of influenza A, so-called 'Aussie flu' mainly affects older people, those with long-term health conditions, pregnant women and children.

It can lead to pneumonia and other potentially deadly health complications.

Because flu viruses are constantly mutating, vaccines to protect against the disease have to change each season, according to BT.com.

It is reported that the vaccine used in Australia wasn't as effective as hoped.

Symptoms of the illness are similar to other strains of the flu, but can be more severe.

They can include:

Body aches

Coughing

Exhaustion

Fever

Headache

Minor congestion

Sore throat

Vomiting and diarrhoea

How can you treat flu?

Flu usually clears up by itself after around a week, but there are ways you can recover more quickly.

Rest, sleep, keeping warm, taking paracetamol or ibuprofen and drinking lots of water are all recommended.

GPs do not prescribe antibiotics as they will not relieve symptoms or help recovery.

You can seek advice most easily from a pharmacist, and are encouraged not to call 999 or go to A&E unless you develop sudden chest pain, have trouble breathing or start coughing blood.

Patients are advised to only go to their GP if their symptoms fail to improve after seven days, they are a child, over-65, pregnant or have a long-term medical condition or weakened immune system.