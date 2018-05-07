Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A former top Derbyshire detective has relived heartbreaking memories of the brutal murder of Hatton woman Debbie Buxton 25 years ago - and says killer David Bond should die in prison.

Dave Gee, now 61, was a Detective Chief Superintendent with Derbyshire Constabulary at the time of the murder in Aprll 1993 - and a close friend of Debbie's husband Ron.

Just days after the 25th anniversary of a crime which shocked the entire Burton area, Mr Gee, of Newton Solney, has shared his memories of the "shocking" attack, and says the case will stay with him forever.

Businesswoman Debbie Buxton was killed on April 27, 1993, in a savage random attack by David Bond, of Stretton.

Debbie, 35, was out walking her dogs along the river in Marston-on-Dove when she was brutally stabbed by Bond with a pair of broken scissors in the frenzied attack.

Bond, who was 28 at the time, had a history of violence towards women and had been released from prison just 11 weeks before he attacked Mrs Buxton, who he did not know.

Mr Gee, who was living in Hatton at the time of the murder, was a good friend of Debbie’s husband Ron and said the community and the police force were left in "shock and disbelief at the brutal nature of the attack."

He said: "I worked with Derbyshire Constabulary for 32 years and remember hearing about the murder on the day it happened.

"It was a very memorable case for me because I lived in Hatton at the time and was a friend of Debbie’s husband, Ron. The atmosphere at the time was one of shock and disbelief at the brutal nature of the attack. It is a case that will stay with me forever."

Although Bond was originally sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in jail, the term was later reduced to 25 years, meaning he was eligible for release this year.

However, the parole board considered his case and the panel recommended that he should not be released, a decision which has been welcomed by former head of CID, Mr Gee.

The father-of-two, who now works as a consultant, said he thinks the decision to cut Bond’s sentence from 40 years to 25 is "ridiculous" and "justice will not be served if he is ever released."

He said: "Ron and Debbie’s family were extremely dignified throughout the whole process but Ron never really recovered.

"I think the news that Bond has been refused parole is excellent but I am not really surprised by the parole board’s decision. I absolutely share residents’ concerns about Bond’s release. He should never be released."