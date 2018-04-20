Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The friend of a Hatton woman brutally murdered 25 years ago has spoken of her relief that her killer has been refused parole as she recalled the "horrific" crime, which left a community in shock.

Debbie Buxton, 35, was out walking her dogs along the river in Marston-on-Dove in April 1993 when she was brutally stabbed by David Bond with a pair of broken scissors in a frenzied unprovoked attack.

Bond, from Stretton, was 28 at the time, and had a history of violence towards women and had been released from prison just 11 weeks before he attacked Mrs Buxton, who he did not know.

He was originally sentenced to a minimum of 40 years in jail, however this was later reduced to 25 years, meaning he was set for release this year.

However he has been refused parole by the Parole Board, much to the relief of Debbie’s close friend Kate Repton, who said the tragedy "should never have happened".

Kate, 70, said: "Both me and my husband were very good friends with Debbie and her husband Ron and we were all in the Etwall and Hilton Rotary Club together. We used to have a joke and stuck together because we were the younger ones.

"She was a beautiful young woman who had everything to live for and David Bond took everything away. It was devastating for the family and all who knew her."

The mother-of-two, who is retired, said she followed the trial closely and cannot believe that Bond would ever given the opportunity of release.

She said: "Sadly Debbie was his first murder but I think the writing was on the wall. He had a huge hatred for women which started when he was a boy and it is a miracle the last woman he attacked before Debbie wasn’t murdered as well.

"I don’t think he should ever have been released that first time, and I would love to meet the person who said he was fit for release because weeks later he murdered Debbie.

"I don’t think a person can change in 25 years; once a dog bites someone you don’t take a chance you put the dog down and it sounds awful but it should be the same for those who murder.

"Life should mean life. I feel Bond will never be able to get rid of his anger for women and I am not overly emotional just because Debbie was my friend but I think that should be the rule for any murderer.

"For the people to be waiting to find out every two years whether he will be back on the streets is terrifying.

"The fact he is even being considered for parole is shocking and I cannot bear to think about what he will do if he is released or who could be his next victim.

"I don’t like the thought of him ever coming out."

Kate, who now lives in Derby but lived in Hatton at the time of the tragedy, said she doesn’t know where the past 25 years has gone and that she has her own regrets about that fateful day.

She said: "It should never have happened. It should never have been Debbie, it should never have been anyone.

"For me I am glad that I didn’t find her because I regularly crossed that route. I was going out with a friend on the day it happened and was going to call in and see her on my way out but I didn’t. I will always regret not popping in because it would have delayed her and maybe she would not have been there for Bond to attack.

"Debbie was so lovely and what happened was so awful.

"I don’t know where the last 25 years have gone but what happened back then was horrendous then and still awful to think about now."

A spokesman for the Parole Board said that Bond, who is now 53, who was eligible for parole as he had served his minimum term set by the courts, has had his case considered and the panel had recommended that he was not released.

He will be eligible for another review in the next two years and the parole board will decide again whether he should be released or remain in custody, said a spokesman.

The "Justice for Debbie" campaign

The Burton Mail led a lengthy campaign in 2003, when it was revealed that Bond had had his 40-year jail sentence cut to 25.

The newspaper campaigned tirelessly, speaking to prominent people at the time, including the then MPs Mark Todd and Janet Dean, a criminal psychologist, numerous police officers involved in the case and the Rev Pip Short, from Tutbury, to highlight the case as it fought to get 'justice for Debbie'.

The Buxton family were also very vocal during the campaign, which saw more than 15,000 sign a petition opposing Bond’s reduced sentence. The campaign even gained backing from original trial judge Sir Richard Rougier who claimed a report filed in 1994 in which he had spoken about Bond’s length sentence had been misunderstood.

The petition was later presented to the House of Commons by the Burton Mail however new legislative powers meant the decision could not be overturned and the 25-year tariff would stand, but that Bond’s case would be reviewed by the Parole Board when he was due for release.

What happened over David Bond’s sentence being cut?

At his trial David Bond was originally sentenced to 40 years in jail for the murder of Debbie Buxton. But ten years later his term was reduced to 25 years.

The Burton Mail spoke with the trial judge at the time, who said that the details a report he had written had been misunderstood. He said he had put the 25-year figure in answer to a "hypothetical" question to what Bond should serve had the judge not taken into account Bond's sickening criminal history of similar offences. Sir Richard was adamant that he recommended 40 years was the right sentence in the report.

Widower Ron Buxton was set to seek a judicial review in the High Court, but new legislation came in which meant the 25-year tariff could not then be increased, although Bond would not be released until he had served the full 25 years. It would then be down to the Parole Board to decide whether he should be freed.