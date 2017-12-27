The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get Daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A decision on the next 70 homes in the giant £800 million Branston Locks development has been delayed to next year amid confusion among borough councillors over the plans.

The first batch in the 2,500-house plan came before the East Staffordshire council planning committee members on Tuesday, December 12, but members voted to defer the decision.

It had been pitched by Chasetown firm Cameron Homes, and would provide "aspirational housing," with smaller and affordable builds to follow later in the Branston Locks plans.

The wider development, off the A38, also includes 50 acres of employment to create 3,800 jobs.

A further development to the north-west of a new 1,200-pupil secondary school and 400-student sixth form college has also been approved.

Tatenhill and Rangemore parish councillor John Fawn voiced concerns that the assessed impact on the roads by the development had taken place before plans for the new school had been given the go-ahead.

He warned that traffic would be "a nightmare" and sought a commitment that construction traffic for the development did not pass through Tatenhill but down the A38 - this was agreed by officers and the developers.

An agent for the developers William Brearley said the application was for the Hillside View area of the site, with Amey restructuring the road - building-work is aimed to start by June 2018.

It would face on to Battlestead Hill and sits near the canal conservation area.

Borough councillor Julia Jessel called for the plan to be given the green light despite confusion over the amount of buffer area between the side of the development, roads, and the fields/conservation area.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

"This is a very high quality development and is what was allocated for this area of the site," she said.

"I feel that the decision should be delegated to officers, and perhaps I and the other ward councillors for the area can help with any final decision.

"I think that this is a good start and I hope the developers start building as soon as possible."

She expressed disappointment that the plans were "not sufficiently clear."

But after a lengthy discussion, councillors agreed they were not sure about the size of the buffer between the road and escarpment.

Cllr George Allen proposed that the decision should be deferred, seconded by Cllr Raymond Faulkner, and the deferral to January was passed by 10 votes in favour with one abstention.

The development also includes a primary school, Branston Road High School, a hotel with 80 bedrooms, a pub/restaurant, sports facilities, a 160-bed care come and cycle routes.